CUMBERLAND — Public businesses, including restaurants, will face a new set of guidelines to help fight the rapidly spreading COVID-19 cases across Allegany County.
In a letter to residents Tuesday, Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, outlined the new requirements.
"Governor Larry Hogan and the State of Maryland has given each county the flexibility in 'The Road Map to Recovery' and to date, Allegany County has moved to each new phase of recovery as soon as allowed by the State of Maryland," the letter stated. "Unfortunately, our COVID-19 numbers are escalating at a pace that is nearly three times the rate of the rest of the State of Maryland. This requires us to need to make an adjustment."
As result, the following guidelines will be in place across the county effective 5 p.m. Tuesday:
• Indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity with tables at least 6 feet apart.
• Outdoor amusements, such as miniature golf and go-kart tracks, will be limited to 50% capacity.
• Indoor fitness, gyms, martial arts, dance and other studio-type activities, will be limited to 50% capacity.
• Casinos, arcades and malls will be limited to 50% capacity.
• Admittance to the County Office Complex will be by appointment only.
Allegany County’s Roadmap to Reopening resource can be found online at https://resources.inallegany.org/2020/05/1071/.
"We will monitor this closely over the next few weeks and will re-assess our situation on Monday, November 30, 2020," the letter stated. "We ask that citizens and businesses be extra vigilant during this time to improve our health metrics to allow us to expand our re-opening. We trust the residents of Allegany County to make good and safe decisions and will continue working the with State of Maryland in the weeks ahead."
