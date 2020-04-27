CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the count to 115.
A news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department late Monday afternoon said cases confirmed since Friday included an employee of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where at least 73 residents have tested positive for the virus, and two family members of a staffer at the facility who had previously tested positive.
Health officials reported Sunday that two residents of the facility died, bringing the toll to four.
Two other cases not related to the nursing home — a female teenager and a female in her 50s — were also reported. Those cases were the result of community spread, health officials said.
As of Monday, 867 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 712 were negative and 40 tests were pending.
Th Maryland Department of Health reported 19,487 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up 906 from Sunday. At least 857 people have died and 85,489 have tested negative for the disease.
