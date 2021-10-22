OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is scheduling both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters based on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s revised emergency use authorization and guidance from the Maryland Department of Health. Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters can be scheduled once a supply is received.
“The availability of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine has gotten confusing for the public because of the different versions and swiftly changing recommendations,” Health Officer Bob Stephens said. “Our priority is still to encourage individuals who are not yet vaccinated to schedule a vaccine as soon as possible. The unvaccinated are at highest risk of having a poor outcome if infected and being vaccination is the best way to protect our friends and family from spreading this virus.”
On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted to expand the use of a booster dose for COVID-19 vaccines in eligible populations. The agency amended the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines to include recommendations for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The EUA allows for the use of a single booster dose as follows:
The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna or the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19.
The use of a single booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.
The use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose in eligible individuals regardless of which vaccine they received as their primary vaccination.
To schedule an appointment, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7697 to schedule an appointment.
Allegany County
The Allegany County Health Department will hold two appointment-only Moderna vaccine booster clinics at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those eligible for the clinics must have received their initial vaccine series at least six months ago and fit into one of the following classifications:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Pre-register for an appointment by visiting health.maryland.gov/allegany. Moderna vaccine boosters may also be available from local pharmacies, urgent care clinics or primary care providers.
