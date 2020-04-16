CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including additional cases at a Cumberland nursing home where nine patients and four staff members are now infected.
In a news release, the Allegany County Health Department didn't name the facility, but Fred Stratmann, a spokesman and attorney for CommuniCare Family of Companies, which owns Cumberland Healthcare Center on Winifred Road, on Tuesday identified that facility as the location of the outbreak.
The skilled nursing facility, which offers long-term rehabilitation and care for senior citizens, has about 110 residents and 130 employees.
The total number of cases in the county stood at 31 Thursday evening. One of the nursing home staff members who tested positive for the virus is from Mineral County, West Virginia, and is not included in Allegany's official count, health officials said.
"Allegany County has seen the single largest increase in COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported on 3/23," said James Pyles, director of the county Department of Emergency Services, on Twitter. "Nine new cases were reported in the past 24 hours and we expect that number to climb. Resources and personnel remain ready to respond."
County health officials first reported Saturday that two employees and one resident of the nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19.
"It is more important now than ever to practice social distancing and to stay at home as much as possible," read the news release. "Even essential personnel should stay at home if they feel sick."
By order of Gov. Larry Hogan, beginning Saturday at 7 a.m., Marylanders will be required to wear face coverings when going inside any retail store or riding any form of public transportation.
"The Allegany County health department is urging residents to comply with the governor’s order," read the release.
Mineral reports 7th
case, testing numbers
The seventh case of COVID-19 in Mineral County was confirmed Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Mineral County Health Department, the individual who tested positive is employed in Allegany County, but the case is not related to the nursing home.
A joint investigation between the two county health departments is underway.
The release did not provide further details about the affected person nor where they are employed.
Five of the seven people from Mineral County to test positive for the disease thus far work in Allegany County.
Numbers that were posted on social media Thursday morning indicated that of 164 tests administered, 151 residents' results have returned negative. The results of seven tests were still pending at that time.
Three people who contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been released from isolation.
Mineral Health Administrator A.Jay Root explained that how long someone remains in isolation is determined by how long they show symptoms of the disease.
Once someone has been symptom free for 72 hours, Root said, they are released. People who reside with someone who contracts the disease have to remain in isolation for 14 days after that person is deemed clear.
Root said it's hard to say whether the most recent numbers are a positive or negative indicator for the county. "It is what it is," he said.
"The biggest thing I can stress is social distancing is helping keep numbers down, and we have to continue to do that and just be vigilant about it,” Root said. “If we can help save a loved one's life I think it's worth it.”
