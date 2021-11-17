CUMBERLAND — Appointments remain for Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccinations for a clinic scheduled Nov. 24 at the Allegany County fairgrounds, health officials said Wednesday.
“The majority of vaccinated county residents initially received the Moderna two-dose series, and so the demand for Moderna boosters is high,” Allegany County Health Department spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said via news release. “That is the reason we are requiring a scheduled appointment for the Moderna booster at our clinics — to manage the volume of patients coming through the clinic to help ensure prompt service for every patient we see.”
Walk-in clinics for first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12 or older) or first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine (ages 18 or older) are held each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
New cases
The county reported 23 new cases Wednesday, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The seven-day positivity rate was 6.33% and case rate per 100,000 population was 35.3.
Garrett County reported 17 new cases Wednesday and led the state in positivity rate (19.15%) and case rate (65.49).
Free testing
Drive-thru testing is offered at the fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
