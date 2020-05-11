CUMBERLAND — The 167th Airlift Wing will honor front line COVID-19 responders Wednesday with a flyover of hospitals in the region as part of the Department of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.
A 167th AW C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia; Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown; War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; UPMC Western Maryland; Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, West Virginia; Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg, West Virginia; Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, West Virginia; Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia; Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson, West Virginia; and the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The flyover, part of a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts, is intended to lift morale due to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The flyover will serve as training for 167th AW pilots and is conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.
“Our aircrews must fly regularly to maintain proficiency,” said Col. Marty Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander. “It’s a privilege for our pilots to train while also saluting those working hard to win the fight against COVID-19. Ware humbled by their sacrifices.”
The flyover will begin at 10 a.m. with about 5 to 10 minutes between each location. It will conclude by 11 a.m. The C-17 will circle each location once before flying on to the next location.
Residents are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines during th event and should refrain from traveling to the hospitals and gathering in groups to view the flyover.
The date and times are subject to change due to weather.
