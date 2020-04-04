Calls for police service reduced by COVID-19 crisis

CUMBERLAND — Area police agencies are seeing fewer calls for service as people are staying indoors in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
“Since the crisis began, we have experienced an overall drop in our routine calls for service,” said Cumberland Police Capt. Chuck Ternent, who is serving as interim police chief. “It seems that most people are being respectful to the situation and not trying to cause problems.”
Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson said there are fewer calls for service and fewer accidents to investigate in recent weeks.
The load of serving court papers for deputies has also lightened.
“Service of court orders and subpoenas has dropped by 70% ,” Robertson said. “Peace and protective orders are still being served and deputies are being dispatched to domestic-related complaints.”
School resource officers in the sheriff’s office and deputies ordinarily assigned to courthouse security are now handling other duties.
“Deputies are making checks in school areas since the schools are closed and with the courts closed except for emergency matters,” Robertson said.
Reduced traffic flows throughout the area has also proven beneficial.
“The reduction in traffic and people on the streets have made it less likely to be in a vehicle crash or to see something that may prompt a call to the police,” Ternent said.
Authorities said there are still criminal issues to address.
“There are still criminals about who do not care as much about the crisis. We are still responding to disturbances, assaults, domestics,” Ternent said. “With less people, it is even more important to be more vigilant and to watch out for your neighbors.”
In March 2019, Maryland State Police at the Cumberland barrack logged 350 calls for service.
Last month was markedly different.
“This past month we received 275 calls for service, making the decline in our calls consistent with the other law enforcement agencies in the county,” Lt. H.B. Martz, Cumberland barrack commander, said.
Martz said calls for domestic-related incidents have increased.
“Domestic complaints were up from three in 2019 compared to eight last month,” Martz said. “Although the numbers themselves are not significant, any incident of domestic violence, especially an increase, is concerning and worth monitoring.”
For the most part, the people in Allegany County have been “demonstrating exceptional restraint and have been extremely cooperative in complying with the governor’s executive orders,” Martz said.
Regular communication with allied police departments is not uncommon.
“I talk with Sheriff Robertson on a daily basis and we are always looking out for each other,” Martz said. “Our people, along with fire/EMS and the hospital staff are certainly in the forefront. However, everyone has a responsibility here.”
In Frostburg, Chief Nick Costello also reported a recent decline in calls for service.
“We have seen reduced activities in the community, and we urge everyone to comply with the governor’s executive order and CDC and health department recommendations,” Costello said.
In March, the Frostburg department logged 501 incidents and eight arrests of all types — compared to 787 incidents and 16 arrests of all types in March of last year.
The calls included six accident investigations, compared to 13 in the city of Frostburg in March 2019, the chief said.
“Thus, we saw 286 fewer incidents, half the number of arrests, and a little more than a third of the motor vehicle crashes from the same month in 2019, which corresponds to the reduced activity in the community overall,” Costello said.
Frostburg Police continue to patrol the Mountain City neighborhoods, business properties, parks and other areas of the city in solo patrol vehicles.
Authorities urged continued compliance of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Take what is being said seriously. Use common sense,” Robertson said. “If you can go (to the store) once a week instead of twice, do that.
“Our heroes in this whole thing is our medical community and our EMS workers and the workers in the grocery stores.”
