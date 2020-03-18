• Allegany High School class of 1950 luncheon, March 26.
• Allegany High School class of 1952 lunch, March 19.
• Allegany County Republican Club meeting, March 25.
• Genealogical Society of Allegany County meeting, March 19.
• LaVale Civic Improvement Association/Braddock Run Watershed Association, March 23.
• Celebrate the Spoken Word, March 21.
• Allegany High School class of 1966 lunch, March 19.
• GFWC of Romney Spring Extravaganza, March 28.
• Garrett County Health Fair and Family Fun Festival, April 4.
• Garrett County Community Action free tax preparation service, VITA, postponed until after March 31.
• Allegany College of Maryland: Unity Center March Madness Recruitment, March 19; Domestic Violence 101, March 25; Spring Transfer Fair, March 26; U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum trips, March 23 and 31; “Waking Up White: Finding Myself in the Story of Race,” March 31; SpringFest Artisan and Crafter Fair, April 24-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.