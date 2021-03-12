Capital News Service has launched a website to help Marylanders navigate the sometimes-confusing process of getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. The site includes information about how and where to get vaccinated in Maryland and in the state’s five most populous localities, frequently asked questions about vaccination, data and graphics and a tool that shows whether appointments are available at mass vaccination centers
Capital News Service Vaccine Dashboard
KEYSER, W.Va. [mdash] Gretchen H. Green, 83, Keyser, died March 8, 2021. Visitation, Smith Funeral Home, Keyser, March 14, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services, March 15 at 11 a.m. at funeral home. View full obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
