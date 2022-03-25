CUMBERLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced a Quarantine and Isolation Calculator to help people exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19 determine how long to quarantine or isolate.
"It is important to note that the Q&I calculator does not apply to individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and those who are in high-risk settings such as congregate facilities or hospitals," the Allegany County Health Department said via press release Friday.
"Immunocompromised individuals should seek advice from their healthcare providers regarding isolation and quarantine, and those in high-risk settings should follow the protocols for their specific facilities," ACHD said.
The calculator is at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
Vaccinations and testing
Free COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12 and older are held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave.
No appointment is needed for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older; and first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Appointments are recommended for the Moderna booster vaccine and can be scheduled at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
For help to register, county residents may call 240-650-3999.
"COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers," ACHD said.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered at the fairgrounds 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Local COVID-19 cases
As of Thursday, the county's CDC COVID-19 community level was classified as low, ACHD said.
There were 23 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, which raised the cumulative total to 17,072.
During that time period, one additional death brought the cumulative total to 356.
The COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 4.67 in Allegany County, and 4.53 statewide.
The positivity rate was 1.93% in Allegany County, and 1.45% statewide.
ACHD said 55.5% of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The county will update local COVID-19 statistics Friday.
Allegany County Public Schools on Friday said from March 18 to 24, no schools met the definition of a COVID-19 school-wide or cohort outbreak.
"ACPS had six staff members and six students reported as positive for COVID-19 during this time," the school system said via press release. "ACPS had one staff member quarantined as a close contact, and four students were reported as a close contact to a positive person and required to quarantine."
