CUMBERLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly COVID-19 community level update Thursday listed Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, as well as most of the state, in the “low” category.
According to the CDC’s Thursday update a week ago, Allegany County was in the “high” level category.
“People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” covid.cdc.gov stated Friday for areas with “low” community levels of the virus.
According to the Maryland Department of Health on Friday, across the state in the past 24 hours there were 991 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths and 28 more hospitalizations.
Allegany County surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases, MDH reported.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.33% statewide, 10.75% in Allegany County, 19.31% in Garrett County and 11.25% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 14.21 statewide, 21.91 in Allegany County, 24.62 in Garrett County, which was the highest in Maryland, and 13.34 in Washington County.
As of the most recent update, which was Wednesday, for assisted living facilities, and nursing, and group homes, MDH reported 202 COVID-19 cases and one death in Allegany County, and 93 cases with no deaths in Garrett County.
“Data are based on facility reports to MDH,” the state health department listed on its coronavirus website.
Also as of Wednesday, MDH reported that public and non-public K-12 schools included 33 COVID-19 cases in Allegany County and none in Garrett County.
“Data are based on local health department reports to MDH,” according to the website.
To schedule a COVID-19 primary or booster vaccination in Allegany County, visit health.maryland.gov/allegany.
For vaccination information in Garrett County, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
