ANNAPOLIS — Maryland child care providers can now return to full teacher-to-child ratios and capacities for which they are licensed, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said.
Salmon and Gov. Larry Hogan made that and other announcements at a press conference Thursday as Maryland reported zero coronavirus deaths for the first time since March 28, and COVID-19 hospitalizations were down more than 80% since they peaked 167 days ago.
For the past six months, capacity limits were used for child care providers as a mitigation tool to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, Salmon said.
“In working with the Maryland Department of Health, we have seen very few positive (COVID-19) cases in our child care facilities, likely due to the rigorous health and safety guidance implemented by the child care community from the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.
However, while more than 82% of child care providers have reopened, most school systems across the state function in a virtual or hybrid learning model.
“We understand that the demand for available child care remains very high,” Salmon said.
“Today’s announcement means that child care centers can now serve up to 20, 3- and 4-year-olds in a room with a ratio of one teacher to 10 students, and up to 30 school-age students with a ratio of one teacher to 15 students,” she said.
Child care providers must continue to adhere to federal and state guidance on health and safety protocols, Salmon said.
“Hopefully this action will assist in limiting the many unregulated and illegal child care providers (and) operators that have sprung up in recent months as pandemic pods where there are no criminal background checks, no oversight, and parents cannot be sure that their children are in a safe environment,” Salmon said.
Indoor visitation to begin at nursing homes
Effective immediately, as result of new federal and state guidelines and advances in rapid COVID-19 testing, indoor visitation will begin in all nursing homes that are not experiencing an outbreak of the virus, or have not had any new positive cases of the disease in the past 14 days, Hogan said.
In accordance with new federal guidelines, indoor visitation would not be permitted if the local jurisdiction’s positivity rate rises above 10%, he said.
Maryland has provided nearly $102 million in emergency funding for COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment for nursing homes across the state, Hogan said.
“By next week, working in conjunction with our federal partners, all 227 Maryland nursing homes are on track to receive their initial allocations of rapid testing supplies,” he said. “This new federal policy and our new state efforts allow for more flexibility for compassionate care visits to support residents who need emotional and spiritual support.”
Hogan also said an additional $6 million has been allocated for COVID-19 testing of nursing home staff.
He also encouraged Marylanders to get a flu shot.
“Our hospital surge team is doing contingency planning for any potential flu and or (COVID-19) surge,” Hogan said.
