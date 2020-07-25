CRESAPTOWN — The Cresaptown Eagles hopes to learn how it can reopen and get back to raising money for several charities, a leader of the organization said.
The social club, which is more than 70 years old, was recently shut down by Allegany County liquor board officials after a bartender tested positive for COVID-19.
For roughly 35 years, Denny McKenzie has been a member of the club where he has held a variety of leadership roles, including past president and state officer, and is today a trustee.
He talked to the Allegany County Health Department about the staffer’s positive COVID-19 test results before the liquor board closed the club.
“It was explained that the seating had and was still being set up for social distancing, a complete sanitation was done and mask requirements were posted at all doors and are going to be strictly enforced and if employees felt sick they are not to work and they had a liberal leave policy,” McKenzie posted earlier this week on the club’s Facebook page. “We urge anyone who feels they were exposed to be tested.”
On Wednesday, he said the Eagles hopes to learn how it can get back to work.
“We have no idea,” he said at that time. “It’s a very unfortunate situation.”
Fundraising has been greatly impacted, McKenzie said and added the organization donated $7,000 to the Cresaptown Eagles football team and nearly $50,000 to charities last year.
“We do a good job,” he said. “Normally, we don’t have any problems.”
Additionally, until the club can reopen, its nearly dozen part-time employees can’t be paid, he said.
“We don’t know what to tell them,” McKenzie said. “We’d like to get back in business and get our employees back to work.”
In response to a Cumberland Times-News request for information, Michael Griffith, Allegany County liquor board chairman, confirmed the Cresaptown Eagles was shut down at 11 a.m. July 19 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“The issue is being investigated at this time,” he said via email. “No other businesses have been closed because of the COVID-19.”
