CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and United States Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia announced that a West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force has been formed to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The task force is a joint federal and state partnership that will be led by a deputy West Virginia attorney general and assistant U.S. attorneys from both the Southern and Northern districts of West Virginia in partnership with fraud investigators from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation and the West Virginia State Police.
“Since the governor’s declaration, our Consumer Protection Division and its investigators have fielded hundreds of reports from those faced with price gouging, landlord-tenant issues and vacation/event cancellations,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “The Consumer Protection Division has already sent multiple warning letters to businesses on enforcement matters. These are unparalleled times in which we live, and that’s why I am honored to join forces with U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart, as together, by combining the investigative and civil enforcement powers of the state Attorney General’s Office with the criminal prosecutorial authority of the federal government, our state is very well positioned to protect its citizens in this time of peril.”
The task force will investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, focusing on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly and concerned citizens.
Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19. They are fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies in high demand and pocketing the money.
Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment. They are soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by COVID-19.
Others pose as national and global health authorities to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information. They are creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
Individuals and businesses are selling essential goods for significantly higher prices than in a nonemergency setting.
To report scams, price gouging or other consumer matters, call the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-368-8808. Written complaints can be filed at www.wvago.gov.
To report suspicious activity regarding the COVID-19 virus, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
To report fraud directly to the FBI, visit https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.
Visit www.irs.gov for the latest information on new scams and schemes.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
