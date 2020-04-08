COVID-19: Area closings and other news

4-8-2020: 5,529 cases in Maryland

• Maryland cases jump by 1,158 in past 24 hours. This is by far the largest one-day jump.

• The Allegany County Health Department reports its ninth case of COVID-19.

• Hampshire County officials confirm a third positive COVID-19 case.

Allegany County sees ninth COVID-19 case CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday reports a ninth resident has…

Hampshire reports third COVID-19 case ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Health Department and Hampshire County Office of Emerge…

4-7-20: 4,371 cases in Maryland

• The Allegany County Health Department reports its eighth case of COVID-19.

• Gov. Larry Hogan gives local health departments power to shut down businesses that don't follow guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19.

• A city man faces charges after he allegedly claimed he had the coronavirus then coughed in the direction of police officers attempting to arrest him Monday for an unrelated incident, Cumberland Police said.

• The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed the county’s first two positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• Food banks and pantries across the Western Maryland region are adapting operating procedures to contend with the challenges of COVID-19 and a job-starved economy.

Hampshire reports first two COVID-19 cases ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management co…

+2 'Scary times': Garrett tourism industry takes hit from virus MCHENRY — While their primary concerns are for the welfare of their staffs, the community an…

Police: Man says he has coronavirus, coughs on officers CUMBERLAND — A city man faces charges after he allegedly claimed he had the coronavirus then…

4-6-20: 4,045 cases in Maryland

• An online petition with nearly 1,700 signatures asks Gov. Larry Hogan to reconsider closing American Woodmark for the health and safety of its employees and the surrounding community

• The Allegany County Health Department reports its seventh case of COVID-19.

• Health officials report a third Mineral County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was employed in Allegany County.

• The Garrett County Health Department reports its fourth case of COVID-19.

• Maryland sees 436 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in past 24 hours.

• West Virginia National Guard members who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will be used to process mounting unemployment claims, Gov. Jim Justice says.

Third Mineral County resident tests positive for COVID-19 KEYSER, W.Va. — A third Mineral County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, health off…

Allegany County reports seventh COVID-19 case CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Monday afternoon reported a seventh re…

UPDATED: Garrett County reports fourth COVID-19 case OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department on Monday reported its fourth case of COVID-19.

Appointment-only COVID-19 testing to be at additional Maryland emissions sites BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health in conjunction with the Maryland Department of…

4-5-20: 3,609 cases in Maryland

• Maryland sees 484 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tightened restrictions on six counties in an attempt to curb coronavirus hotspots, including Monongalia, Kanawha and Harrison.

• Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Area doctors see patients through remote visits.

Medical providers expand telehealth service options CUMBERLAND — What if you could speak to your doctor face-to-face without ever leaving home? …

Isolation can present its own challenges FROSTBURG — Whether by choice or decree, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a higher portion of t…

4-4-20: 3,125 cases in Maryland

• Local police see fewer calls for service as people stay indoors per COVID-19 restrictions.

• The Allegany County Health Department reports a fifth local resident has tested positive for the disease.

Calls for police service reduced by COVID-19 crisis CUMBERLAND — Area police agencies are seeing fewer calls for service as people are staying i…

4-3-20: 2,758 cases in Maryland

• The Allegany County Health Department reports a fourth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Allegany County confirms fourth COVID-19 case CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Friday reported that a fourth resident…

Heritage Days festival postponed until September CUMBERLAND — The Heritage Days festival scheduled to take place in June has been rescheduled…

4-2-20: 2,331 cases in Maryland

• The Mineral County Health Department announces the county's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• The Allegany County Health Department reports that a third resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 20s who has not traveled out of the region. She is self-isolating and has not required hospitalization.

• Researchers from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh discuss a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

• Because of COVID-19, DelFest will not be held Memorial Day weekend.

• Maryland sees 346 new cases - the largest one-day increase so far.

• 36 Marylanders have died from the disease, and 582 others have been hospitalized.

• Maryland’s Board of Election Supervisors is expected to decide Thursday how the state’s primary election should be conducted — in person, by mail or possibly both — and make that recommendation to Gov. Larry Hogan, who will decide.

UPDATED: Sheriff frustrated with mixed signals from 'downstate' CUMBERLAND — American Woodmark voluntarily shut down its production facility on U.S. Route 2…

DelFest won't be held Memorial Day weekend CUMBERLAND — DelFest will not be held Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

Capital budget includes $100M for Allegany, Garrett counties CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties were approved for about $100 million of funding f…

4-1-20: 1,985 cases in Maryland

• After being the last jurisdiction in Maryland to report a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday announces positive test results in two residents.

• The Allegany County Health Department reports its first case of COVID-19. The male, in his 60s, recently traveled to a neighboring state, has underlying medical conditions, and is hospitalized.

• Maryland sees 325 new cases in the past 24 hours - the state's biggest one-day jump.

• Allegany County officials say an internationally recognized Maryland health sciences company is in the process of establishing a research laboratory in Frostburg.

• The Allegany County Detention Center and Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are continuing a full range of actions and precautions to prevent the COVID-19 virus from infecting staff and inmates.

+20 New York deaths double in 3 days, with worst to come NEW YORK (AP) — New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednes…

Sheetz offering free lunch to kids CUMBERLAND — Several area Sheetz stores are offering a free lunch to children in need.

Jails, prisons continuing efforts to keep virus at bay CRESAPTOWN — The Allegany County Detention Center and Maryland Department of Public Safety a…

Research lab coming to county CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials say an internationally recognized Maryland health sci…

3-31-20: 1,660 cases in Maryland

• An infectious disease specialist believes COVID-19 is in Allegany County despite no reported cases of the virus.

• Dorchester County announces its first positive COVID-19 case, making Allegany County the last jurisdiction in the state to report zero cases.

• There are 247 new cases in the state.

• The Allegany County Health Department reports that as of 8:30 a.m., the county still has no lab-confirmed positive test results. "However, please remember that testing supplies are still limited statewide and around the country. The absence of a lab-confirmed positive case does not mean that this disease is not present in our communities. Please continue to follow the directions of public health officials, and please comply with Governor Hogan's "Stay Home" executive order which we shared yesterday."

• Ahead of primaries and a special election in congressional District 7, the League of Women Voters of Maryland offers the nonpartisan online election resource VOTE411.org.

3-30-20: 1,413 cases in Maryland

• Gov. Larry Hogan issues stay-at-home order.

• Fire and EMS agencies in Allegany County are following new local and state protocol that self-quarantines patients who have mild to moderate symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

• The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

3-29-20: 1,239 cases in Maryland

• Allegany County continues to report zero cases.

• Garrett County health officials say testing sites in the county have processed specimens from 109 people — three positive results have been returned, 50 were negative and 56 tests are pending.

• Five COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday by the Maryland Department of Health, bringing the state total to 10. The victims were identified as a Prince George’s County resident in his 50s; a Charles County resident in his 50s; a Wicomico County resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; a Baltimore City resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions; and a Baltimore City resident in her 80s with underlying medical conditions.

• Gov. Larry Hogan announces an outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where 66 patients had tested positive. Eleven were hospitalized.

League of Women Voters posts online election resource CUMBERLAND — Ahead of primaries and a special election in congressional District 7, the Leag…

County fire, EMS agencies adopt new COVID-19 protocol CUMBERLAND — Fire and EMS agencies in Allegany County are following new local and state prot…

3-28-20: 992 cases in Maryland

• Allegany County continues to report zero cases.

• An 80-year-old Anne Arundel County resident became the fifth Maryland resident to die as a result of COVID-19, Maryland Department of Health officials said Friday night.

• The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic.

UPMC expands use of its own diagnostic test CUMBERLAND — While medical experts warn the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to spread in Maryl…

3-27-20: 774 cases in Maryland

• The Allegany Health Department this morning reports there are still no lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County.

• Maryland now has 774 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 425 cases over the last three days.

• House leaders' plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic 's toll on the U.S. economy and health care system ran into complications Friday as a maverick conservative threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote.

• British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

• In West Virginia, 1,855 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

• U.S. coronavirus infections surged to top the world amid warnings that the pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit, while a record $2.2 trillion emergency package neared final approval Friday.

3-26-20: 580 cases in Maryland

• Gov. Larry Hogan announced tonight that Maryland has received a major disaster declaration from the federal administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The State of Maryland now has 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19—an increase of 157 new cases, which is by far the largest one-day increase to date.

• Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

• The Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

County helping businesses impacted by COVID-19 CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday the creation of a…

Hogan: Maryland receives federal disaster designation ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland received a federal disaster declaration in response to the co…

3-25-20: 423 cases in Maryland

• Gov. Jim Justice orders West Virginia public schools to remain closed through April 20 and extends filing deadline for income taxes to July 15.

• Saying the COVID-19 crisis “is really just beginning,” Gov. Larry Hogan announces his request for a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland.

• Maryland public schools will remain closed for four more weeks and through April 24, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon says.

• Maryland sees 74 new positive COVID-19 cases. Allegany remains one of two counties in the state with no reported cases.

• Sixteen people who either work or are residents of a Morgantown, West Virginia, nursing home have testing positive for COVID-19.

• The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on a $2 trillion emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and the health care system.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to announce additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 at an 11 a.m. press conference. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m.

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, religious leaders to hold virtual Day of Prayer service at noon.

Area businesses, nonprofits eligible for disaster loans CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaste…

3-24-20: 349 cases in Maryland

• Because the COVID-19 situation is fluid, evolving and often chaotic, it’s difficult to get answers to basic questions, regarding test availability, from hospital, county and state officials.

• Effective Wednesday, UPMC Western Maryland’s hospital inpatient and outpatient visitation guidelines will shift from limited to restricted.

• The Allegany County Health Department, supported by UPMC Western Maryland, is considering when and where drive-thru COVID-19 test facilities could be installed.

• The Maryland Department of Health reports the state’s fourth death as a result of COVID-19.

• With 61 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, today marks the biggest daily jump for Maryland since Tuesday a week ago, when 57 total cases were reported. Allegany, Dorchester and Kent are the only counties in the state to report zero positive cases.

• The Allegany County Animal Shelter has moved to adoptions by appointment only.

• In addition to the information routinely obtained during a 911 call or other request for Maryland State Police service, callers will be asked if they or anyone there has a fever, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or a cough.

• West Virginia is expecting delivery of 20,000 N-95 face masks Tuesday, with 10,000 more to be delivered on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday night.

Preston County reports first positive COVID-19 case KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Preston County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, health officials …

Somerset County reports first coronavirus patient Somerset County has its first confirmed coronavirus case, the health department reports.

Animal shelter changes procedures CUMBERLAND — For the safety of the community as well as staff and volunteers, the Allegany C…

Local liquor stores experience spike in sales CUMBERLAND — Local liquor stores are seeing a boost in business since Gov. Larry Hogan, in a…

State police takes steps to avoid coronavirus CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police is taking steps to reduce the potential of coronavirus ex…

3-23-20: 288 cases in Maryland

• Effective 5 p.m., all nonessential businesses, organizations and establishments in Maryland must close.

• Allegany County is one of only three in Maryland without a reported COVID-19 case. Garrett County cases grew to three today, and Washington County has two.

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issues a stay-at-home order for West Virginians beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources licensing centers closed To protect public health and safety and limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Maryland Dep…

City continues curbside recycling CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has suspended its recycling program in response to the coronavi…

3-22-20 244 cases in Maryland

• The mayor of Maryland's most popular beach destination wants vacationers to postpone their trips as the state attempts to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

•WVU Medicine institutes no visitor policy at all facilities beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23.

Health officials: Still no cases in Allegany, Garrett CUMBERLAND — Local health officials said Saturday there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 …

3-21-20 190 cases in Maryland

• Local health officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany and Garrett counties, but nearby Washington County reported its first case.

• Three states with a combined population of 70 million are moving to restrict residents to their homes. California started Friday and New York and Illinois were to follow this weekend. Connecticut and Oregon were preparing to do the same.

3-20-20: 149 cases in Maryland

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closes lodges and the famous Hatfield–McCoy Trails.

• Beginning at 5 p.m., the Cumberland Times-News closes its Baltimore Street office to all walk-in transactions.

• Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

• “Avoid all playgrounds, pavilions, and anywhere that groups of more than 10 people may congregate," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "Please do not take this guidance lightly.”

ACM, FSU staying remote for rest of the semester CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is closing its campus until at least April 12 and …

Times-News closing office due to coronavirus threat Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cumberland Times-News will close …

3-19-20: 107 cases in Maryland

• West Virginia health officials announced three new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease late Thursday, bringing the state total to five.

Two of the cases were in Tucker County and the third in Monongalia.

• All Maryland shopping malls and entertainment venues are closed.

• The Allegany County Public Schools' Food Service Department will offer three meals per day for students, including breakfast, lunch, and a snack, beginning March 23. All meals will continue to be available at all 21 schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. All three meals may be picked up at the same time. As has been the policy this week, meals may be picked up by parents/students at any of the schools (even if they are not enrolled in that school) during the scheduled pick-up times.

• New Germany State Park's EGGstreme Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.

• The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia is closed.

• W.Va. DNR cancels hunter education classes.

'Life-sustaining' to stay open: Governor orders more businesses to close All "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania are to close physical locations to slow spread of COVID-19.

3-18-20: 85 cases in Maryland

• Maryland reports first COVID-19 death.

• The Allegany County Health Department suspends all in-person services.

• Allegany County Public Schools' Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st Grade registration originally scheduled for April 2 and 3 at each home elementary school has been postponed. A make-up date will be announced in the coming days.

• Washington Street Library is closed through March 29.

• Allegany Arts Council is closed.

• The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Lucky Ladies Night Out has been rescheduled to April 24.

• Allegany County will suspend its recycling program beginning March 20 at 4 p.m.

• Thursday’s Frostburg City Council meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in City Hall; however, members of the public will not be able to attend. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page to comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act.

• Senior centers in Allegany County have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the agency has stopped taking care of its clients.

• Mineral County, West Virginia, Schools cancels the annual STEM Festival that was slated for March 28.

CANCELATIONS:

• Allegany High School class of 1950 luncheon, March 26.

• Allegany High School class of 1952 lunch, March 19.

• Allegany County Republican Club meeting, March 25.

• Genealogical Society of Allegany County meeting, March 19.

• LaVale Civic Improvement Association/Braddock Run Watershed Association, March 23.

• Celebrate the Spoken Word, March 21.

• Allegany High School class of 1966 lunch, March 19.

• GFWC of Romney Spring Extravaganza, March 28.

• Garrett County Health Fair and Family Fun Festival, April 4.

• Garrett County Community Action free tax preparation service, VITA, postponed until after March 31.

• Allegany College of Maryland: Unity Center March Madness Recruitment, March 19; Domestic Violence 101, March 25; Spring Transfer Fair, March 26; U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum trips, March 23 and 31; “Waking Up White: Finding Myself in the Story of Race,” March 31; SpringFest Artisan and Crafter Fair, April 24-25.

3-17-20: 57 cases in Maryland

• All 50 U.S. states now have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as West Virginia's governor announced the first positive test in his state.

• The Maryland April 28 primary will be postponed to June 2.

• All Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program sites will cease operations. The state's health and transportation departments will be repurposed as drive-through coronavirus testing centers.

• The Maryland Transportation Authority is closing all customer service centers and moving to 100% cashless tolling statewide.

• Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration hours will be reduced and all non-commercial drivers license tests are suspended.

• MARC Train service is reduced to 50%.

• Folks other than traveling passengers and employees should avoid BWI Marshall Airport. "We are eliminating check-in lines." Hogan said.

• The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, will be postponed to some time in September.

3-16-20:

• Gov. Larry Hogan orders that bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters statewide close their doors at 5 p.m.

• Cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange as of 8 p.m.

• Dollar General’s corporate offices in Tennessee issued a statement “strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

3-15-20:

• Nursing home and care facilities throughout the region are restricting visitors.

• Gov. Larry Hogan orders Maryland’s six casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to shut down

3-13-20:

• Gov. Tom Wolf announced all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will close for at least 10 business days beginning Monday.

• City officials canceled a mayor and council meeting set for Tuesday.

• Allegany College of Maryland extend its spring break to March 22 as it prepares to offer all credit courses remotely from March 23 to at least April 5.

• Garrett College extends spring break through March 29, then will transition to online course delivery.

3-12-20:

• Maryland public schools will close beginning Monday.

3-11-20:

• The Western Maryland Democratic Summit scheduled for March 20 and 21 has been canceled.