COVID-19: Area closings and other news

3-28-20: 992 cases in Maryland

• Allegany County continues to report zero cases.

• An 80-year-old Anne Arundel County resident became the fifth Maryland resident to die as a result of COVID-19, Maryland Department of Health officials said Friday night.

• The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic.

UPMC expands use of its own diagnostic test CUMBERLAND — While medical experts warn the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to spread in Maryl…

'Big win' for Americans, says Trone WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Trone called the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congr…

+5 Outside Morgantown nursing home, staffers find nervous public CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — They can't get taxis or child care. Two were refused service at a g…

3-27-20: 774 cases in Maryland

• The Allegany Health Department this morning reports there are still no lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County.

• Maryland now has 774 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 425 cases over the last three days.

• House leaders' plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic 's toll on the U.S. economy and health care system ran into complications Friday as a maverick conservative threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote.

• British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

• In West Virginia, 1,855 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

• U.S. coronavirus infections surged to top the world amid warnings that the pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit, while a record $2.2 trillion emergency package neared final approval Friday.

British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Jobless claims in Free State top 42,000 CUMBERLAND — More than 42,000 Marylanders — including 848 in Allegany County and 286 in Garr…

3-26-20: 580 cases in Maryland

• Gov. Larry Hogan announced tonight that Maryland has received a major disaster declaration from the federal administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The State of Maryland now has 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19—an increase of 157 new cases, which is by far the largest one-day increase to date.

• Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

• The Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

County helping businesses impacted by COVID-19 CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday the creation of a…

+2 Trump say feds developing new guidelines for virus risk WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that federal officials are developing…

+15 Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises The human and economic toll of the lockdowns against the coronavirus mounted Thursday as Ind…

Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19 The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the cor…

Hogan: Maryland receives federal disaster designation ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland received a federal disaster declaration in response to the co…

+25 The Latest: Health supplies from China arrive in Indonesia The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms…

3-25-20: 423 cases in Maryland

• Gov. Jim Justice orders West Virginia public schools to remain closed through April 20 and extends filing deadline for income taxes to July 15.

• Saying the COVID-19 crisis “is really just beginning,” Gov. Larry Hogan announces his request for a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland.

• Maryland public schools will remain closed for four more weeks and through April 24, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon says.

• Maryland sees 74 new positive COVID-19 cases. Allegany remains one of two counties in the state with no reported cases.

• Sixteen people who either work or are residents of a Morgantown, West Virginia, nursing home have testing positive for COVID-19.

• The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on a $2 trillion emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and the health care system.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to announce additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 at an 11 a.m. press conference. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m.

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, religious leaders to hold virtual Day of Prayer service at noon.

Doctors are hoarding unproven coronavirus medicine by writing prescriptions for themselves, families A nationwide shortage of two drugs touted as possible treatments for the coronavirus is bein…

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the ne…

Area businesses, nonprofits eligible for disaster loans CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaste…

State makes virus-fighting drugs available for legitimate patients State tries to make virus drug available CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in consultation with the state…

3-24-20: 349 cases in Maryland

• Because the COVID-19 situation is fluid, evolving and often chaotic, it’s difficult to get answers to basic questions, regarding test availability, from hospital, county and state officials.

• Effective Wednesday, UPMC Western Maryland’s hospital inpatient and outpatient visitation guidelines will shift from limited to restricted.

• The Allegany County Health Department, supported by UPMC Western Maryland, is considering when and where drive-thru COVID-19 test facilities could be installed.

• The Maryland Department of Health reports the state’s fourth death as a result of COVID-19.

• With 61 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, today marks the biggest daily jump for Maryland since Tuesday a week ago, when 57 total cases were reported. Allegany, Dorchester and Kent are the only counties in the state to report zero positive cases.

• The Allegany County Animal Shelter has moved to adoptions by appointment only.

• In addition to the information routinely obtained during a 911 call or other request for Maryland State Police service, callers will be asked if they or anyone there has a fever, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or a cough.

• West Virginia is expecting delivery of 20,000 N-95 face masks Tuesday, with 10,000 more to be delivered on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday night.

Preston County reports first positive COVID-19 case KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Preston County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, health officials …

+12 US deal may be at hand to ease economic pain of coronavirus WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional and White House officials said Tuesday a deal appears to be …

Somerset County reports first coronavirus patient Somerset County has its first confirmed coronavirus case, the health department reports.

+20 The Latest: NY Gov. Cuomo: Infection rate accelerating The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 395,000 people and kill…

Animal shelter changes procedures CUMBERLAND — For the safety of the community as well as staff and volunteers, the Allegany C…

Local liquor stores experience spike in sales CUMBERLAND — Local liquor stores are seeing a boost in business since Gov. Larry Hogan, in a…

Delivery of masks to West Virginia a trickle West Virginia is expecting delivery of 20,000 N-95 face masks Tuesday, with 10,000 more to be delivered on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday night.

State police takes steps to avoid coronavirus CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police is taking steps to reduce the potential of coronavirus ex…

+13 Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions flared Monday as Washington strained to respond to the worsening …

Morgantown nursing home patient tests positive for COVID–19 CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The CEO of the Morgantown nursing home that was home to a woman diagnose…

3-23-20: 288 cases in Maryland

• Effective 5 p.m., all nonessential businesses, organizations and establishments in Maryland must close.

• Allegany County is one of only three in Maryland without a reported COVID-19 case. Garrett County cases grew to three today, and Washington County has two.

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issues a stay-at-home order for West Virginians beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources licensing centers closed To protect public health and safety and limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Maryland Dep…

Pandemic raises behavioral questions DEAR AMY: Several years ago, I collaborated on a project with an outside contractor. Althoug…

+10 The Latest: Pope Francis cancels trip due to coronavirus The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 341,700 people and kill…

City continues curbside recycling CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has suspended its recycling program in response to the coronavi…

Report: Swing coach Pete Cowen believes he has coronavirus LONDON — Leading golf instructor Pete Cowen tells The Daily Telegraph in Britain he has all …

US Olympic CEO tells AP why she's not demanding games' delay DENVER — The CEO of the U.S. Olympic team is well aware of the power her country wields in a…

3-22-20 244 cases in Maryland

Weinstein tests positive for the coronavirus ALBANY, N.Y. -- Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials connected with the state prison system said Sunday.

+17 New York to shut down as it becomes next virus hot spot NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's mayor prepared Monday to order his city behind closed doors …

+7 Nation's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms WASHINGTON (AP) — As signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation's ca…

• The mayor of Maryland's most popular beach destination wants vacationers to postpone their trips as the state attempts to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

•WVU Medicine institutes no visitor policy at all facilities beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23.

+22 The Latest: Fauci hopeful U.S. more contained than Italy The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 307,200 people and kill…

+16 Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation…

+15 Congressional rescue talks churn as viral crisis expands WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late i…

Health officials: Still no cases in Allegany, Garrett CUMBERLAND — Local health officials said Saturday there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 …

38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers NEW YORK (AP) — At least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jai…

3-21-20 190 cases in Maryland

• Local health officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany and Garrett counties, but nearby Washington County reported its first case.

• Three states with a combined population of 70 million are moving to restrict residents to their homes. California started Friday and New York and Illinois were to follow this weekend. Connecticut and Oregon were preparing to do the same.

+37 As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic took an increasingly bleak toll Saturday in the …

+16 Business Fallout: Best Buy curbside; Google launches site Less than three months ago came the first reports of cases of pneumonia related to a virus f…

3-20-20: 149 cases in Maryland

+12 Trump angrily defends his handling of coronavirus pandemic WASHINGTON (AP) — Defending his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, an angry President Don…

• West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closes lodges and the famous Hatfield–McCoy Trails.

• Beginning at 5 p.m., the Cumberland Times-News closes its Baltimore Street office to all walk-in transactions.

• Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

• “Avoid all playgrounds, pavilions, and anywhere that groups of more than 10 people may congregate," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "Please do not take this guidance lightly.”

ACM, FSU staying remote for rest of the semester CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is closing its campus until at least April 12 and …

Justice: Coal is essential under COVID-19 threat CHARLESTON – In West Virginia, coal is an "essential" service for the nation and the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

Times-News closing office due to coronavirus threat Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cumberland Times-News will close …

3-19-20: 107 cases in Maryland

• West Virginia health officials announced three new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease late Thursday, bringing the state total to five.

Two of the cases were in Tucker County and the third in Monongalia.

• All Maryland shopping malls and entertainment venues are closed.

• The Allegany County Public Schools' Food Service Department will offer three meals per day for students, including breakfast, lunch, and a snack, beginning March 23. All meals will continue to be available at all 21 schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. All three meals may be picked up at the same time. As has been the policy this week, meals may be picked up by parents/students at any of the schools (even if they are not enrolled in that school) during the scheduled pick-up times.

• New Germany State Park's EGGstreme Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.

• The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia is closed.

• W.Va. DNR cancels hunter education classes.

+3 California governor orders statewide stay-at-home order SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 mi…

Three more positive coronavirus cases reported in West Virginia CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials announced three new confirmed cases of co…

'Life-sustaining' to stay open: Governor orders more businesses to close All "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania are to close physical locations to slow spread of COVID-19.

+33 Italian death toll overtakes China's as virus spreads ROME (AP) — Italy's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak eclipsed China’s on Thursday as…

+2 $10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US One store advertised hand sanitizer at $60 a bottle. Another was accused of hawking it at $1…

3-18-20: 85 cases in Maryland

• Maryland reports first COVID-19 death.

• The Allegany County Health Department suspends all in-person services.

• Allegany County Public Schools' Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st Grade registration originally scheduled for April 2 and 3 at each home elementary school has been postponed. A make-up date will be announced in the coming days.

• Washington Street Library is closed through March 29.

• Allegany Arts Council is closed.

• The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Lucky Ladies Night Out has been rescheduled to April 24.

• Allegany County will suspend its recycling program beginning March 20 at 4 p.m.

• Thursday’s Frostburg City Council meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in City Hall; however, members of the public will not be able to attend. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page to comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act.

• Senior centers in Allegany County have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the agency has stopped taking care of its clients.

• Mineral County, West Virginia, Schools cancels the annual STEM Festival that was slated for March 28.

CANCELATIONS:

• Allegany High School class of 1950 luncheon, March 26.

• Allegany High School class of 1952 lunch, March 19.

• Allegany County Republican Club meeting, March 25.

• Genealogical Society of Allegany County meeting, March 19.

• LaVale Civic Improvement Association/Braddock Run Watershed Association, March 23.

• Celebrate the Spoken Word, March 21.

• Allegany High School class of 1966 lunch, March 19.

• GFWC of Romney Spring Extravaganza, March 28.

• Garrett County Health Fair and Family Fun Festival, April 4.

• Garrett County Community Action free tax preparation service, VITA, postponed until after March 31.

• Allegany College of Maryland: Unity Center March Madness Recruitment, March 19; Domestic Violence 101, March 25; Spring Transfer Fair, March 26; U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum trips, March 23 and 31; “Waking Up White: Finding Myself in the Story of Race,” March 31; SpringFest Artisan and Crafter Fair, April 24-25.

3-17-20: 57 cases in Maryland

• All 50 U.S. states now have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as West Virginia's governor announced the first positive test in his state.

• The Maryland April 28 primary will be postponed to June 2.

• All Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program sites will cease operations. The state's health and transportation departments will be repurposed as drive-through coronavirus testing centers.

• The Maryland Transportation Authority is closing all customer service centers and moving to 100% cashless tolling statewide.

• Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration hours will be reduced and all non-commercial drivers license tests are suspended.

• MARC Train service is reduced to 50%.

• Folks other than traveling passengers and employees should avoid BWI Marshall Airport. "We are eliminating check-in lines." Hogan said.

• The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, will be postponed to some time in September.

3-16-20:

• Gov. Larry Hogan orders that bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters statewide close their doors at 5 p.m.

• Cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange as of 8 p.m.

• Dollar General’s corporate offices in Tennessee issued a statement “strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

3-15-20:

• Nursing home and care facilities throughout the region are restricting visitors.

• Gov. Larry Hogan orders Maryland’s six casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to shut down

3-13-20:

• Gov. Tom Wolf announced all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will close for at least 10 business days beginning Monday.

• City officials canceled a mayor and council meeting set for Tuesday.

• Allegany College of Maryland extend its spring break to March 22 as it prepares to offer all credit courses remotely from March 23 to at least April 5.

• Garrett College extends spring break through March 29, then will transition to online course delivery.

3-12-20:

• Maryland public schools will close beginning Monday.

3-11-20:

• The Western Maryland Democratic Summit scheduled for March 20 and 21 has been canceled.