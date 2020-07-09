OAKLAND — Recent Cumberland Times-News articles included an incorrect date for COVID-19 testing in Garrett County. The next community COVID-19 testing opportunity in Garrett County will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 in the parking lot between the Garrett County Health Department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center at 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
Testing is for people who do not have symptoms, is free and without the need for an appointment or a doctor’s order.
The event will not include an antibody test for the disease and is designed for people that do not have symptoms.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 or want antibody testing should contact their health care provider.
For more, call 301 334-7770 or 301 895-3111.
