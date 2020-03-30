CUMBERLAND — Fire and EMS agencies in Allegany County are following new local and state protocol that self-quarantines patients who have mild to moderate symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
The triage protocol will be used in situations where the patient wants to be evaluated by EMS and meets certain criteria to stay at home in self-quarantine, said Chris Biggs, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services chief. The patient will be contacted by a member of the EMS operation staff the following day.
“The intent of this protocol is to allow mild to moderately sick patients with no life-threatening conditions to stay at home, in self-quarantine, to rest and recover,” Biggs said.
The Maryland State Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems has implemented similar protocols in Garrett County, according to a news release issued by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
“We want to emphasize that if you want to be transported to the hospital, the EMS unit dispatched will still do that,” Emergency Services director James Pyles said. “Implementation of this protocol will allow pre-hospital clinicians to screen the patients and assist them in making an informed decision whether to be transported or stay at home to rest and recover. These patients should follow-up with their primary health care provider.”
Fire and EMS personnel have seen a number of changes since the pandemic began. Dispatch questioning, unit staffing, first responder dispatching and crews self-monitoring are some of the others.
As of Saturday morning, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allegany County.
“When there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 the public will be notified,” Pyles said. “We have fortunately been spared for the time being. Our resources are mobilized and ready to respond.”
Testing scam
Emergency services officials are warning the public about a door-to-door scam offering residents testing for the coronavirus.
Complaints about the scammers have reportedly been received in Allegany and Garrett counties.
“Citizens should remain hyper-vigilant of people coming door-to-door offering to test you for the COVID-19 virus,” James Pyles, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services director, said. “DES learned of the scam late Friday night and wants residents to know that, at this time, no emergency service unit or public health officials are conducting this type of testing.”
Residents contacted about testing are urged to contact law enforcement and provide any information possible about the subjects, including clothes they were wearing, approximate age, vehicle they were driving and tag number, if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.