CUMBERLAND — After reporting low COVID-19 case numbers over the last several weeks, Allegany County health officials said Friday that cases were beginning to creep upward.
The rise in cases, 35 since April 15, is in line with an increase in numbers statewide and in some parts of the country. The Maryland Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday for the second straight day.
The county health department reported 18 cases last week.
Allegany County's 7-day positivity rate Thursday was 4.92%, while the state's was 4.57%.
Throughout the pandemic, the county has recorded 17,174 cases and 360 people have died from the virus or its complications.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to the public each Wednesday. Youth vaccines (ages 5 to 11) are given from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road. Vaccines for ages 12 and older are offered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, 11400 Moss Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Appointments are recommended for both clinic locations and can be scheduled by going to the health department website at https://health.maryland.gov/allegany. For assistance registering for an appointment, call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999.
Vaccines and boosters are also available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and some primary care providers.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at the fairgrounds on Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.