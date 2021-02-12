CUMBERLAND — Nearly 12% of Allegany County residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, local health officials said Friday.
According to the county health department, 8,275 residents (11.8%) had received the first dose by Friday afternoon. About one-quarter of those residents have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.
The state average for residents receiving their first dose is 10%.
“We continue to push vaccine out to the public as quickly as we receive it, although the supply coming into the county is still extremely limited,” health department spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said. “Allegany County’s vaccination efforts remain on par with other jurisdictions in the state.”
Caldwell also said an online form designed to streamline the process of scheduling vaccination appointments has generated more than 8,300 responses.
It’s located on the website https://health.maryland.gov/Allegany.
Registration doesn’t result in an immediate appointment, but does indicate residents’ interest with the health department and UPMC Western Maryland, which will eventually meet their request by following order of priority established by the state.
Health officials reported 15 new cases Friday since last reporting case data Wednesday. The county has seen 6,348 cases and 193 deaths.
There will be no drive-thru testing Monday at the county fairgrounds. It will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
