CUMBERLAND — As COVID-19 cases increase across the country, and upcoming holiday travel is expected to exacerbate the situation, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously Friday to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans age 18 and older, six months after they finish their first two doses.
The booster policy was finalized later that evening when CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted two unanimous recommendations from the agency’s independent experts.
The officials also voted to strengthen the recommendation for booster shots for people age 50 and older.
Also Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan said all Maryland adults who are fully vaccinated are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.
“With more travel and more gatherings, we are encouraging all Marylanders to get a booster shot and maintain their immunity,” he said. “The state has a robust network of vaccination providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”

COVID-19 booster doses are available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and some primary care providers.
The Allegany County Health Department has appointments available for Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccinations Nov. 24 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, and registration information is at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
The health department also offers COVID-19 vaccine doses on a walk-in basis at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
No appointment is needed to receive a first, second, or booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 years and older, or for a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine for folks ages 18 years and older.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing if offered at the fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
State, local casesThe Maryland Department of Health Friday reported 1,082 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths and four fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Garrett County led the state’s daily positive case rate at 18.3%. The statewide average was 3.43%, Allegany County was 7.63% and Washington County was 10.3%.
Garrett County also topped Maryland’s seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 64.01. Allegany and Washington counties had the second and third highest rates at 43.01 and 38.97 respectively.
School COVID-19 casesAccording to Allegany County Public Schools, from Nov. 12-18, three staff members and 36 students were reported to be positive for COVID-19, and one staff member and 75 students were identified as a close contact to a positive person.
No schools identified with a school wide COVID-19 outbreak, ACPS said via press release.
Parkside Elementary School had “two cohorts that met the definition of a cohort outbreak,” the release stated.
