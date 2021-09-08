ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Health will issue an order that makes all Marylanders age 65 and older who are living in congregate care settings to be immediately eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.
The new health order applies to all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers, and developmentally disabled group homes.
"To be clear, these facilities in Maryland will not have to wait to begin offering boosters," Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday. "Boosters can now be immediately administered."
Additionally, MDH is instructing pharmacies and other providers across the state to administer boosters without a prescription or doctor's order to anyone who considers themself to be immunocompromised.
Maryland continues to have a sufficient supply of vaccines, Hogan said.
