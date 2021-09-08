ANNAPOLIS — Maryland senior citizens in congregate care settings are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.
The vaccinations are authorized for folks age 65 and older in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers and developmentally disabled group homes across the state.
“To be clear, these facilities in Maryland will not have to wait to begin offering boosters,” Hogan said Wednesday. “Boosters can now be immediately administered.”
Hogan talked of a study conducted in Israel, the first country to offer boosters to seniors, that concluded the additional shots led to an 11-fold reduction in cases of infection and a 10-fold reduction in severe illness.
Maryland has administered more than 28,000 boosters to immunocompromised residents, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices approved the use of booster shots and stated that nursing home residents should be prioritized to receive them first.
Last month, Maryland officials launched an antibody testing program for nursing home residents to ascertain their current levels of immunity from COVID-19, Hogan said.
The pilot program, which was one of the first of its kind in the country, included more than 500 residents from across the state, he said.
The findings, reported by the Maryland Department of Health, indicate that more than 60% of residents demonstrated some form of waning immunity over time, and as many as one in three were particularly vulnerable, Hogan said.
Also Wednesday, the MDH instructed pharmacies and providers across the state to administer COVID-19 boosters without a prescription or doctor’s order to anyone who considers themselves immunocompromised.
Providers must report the administered boosters in the same manner that first and second vaccine doses have been reported.
“Even as we ramp up this new statewide booster operation, our primary mission remains getting those first and second shots into arms,” the governor said. “The vaccines are the single most effective way to protect people.”
Hogan also announced the launch of the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project, a $3 million community-based, door-to-door canvassing effort to directly engage Marylanders living in areas with low vaccination rates in order to encourage more vaccinations and provide health education in at-risk neighborhoods.
He also talked of monoclonal antibodies used to treat early cases of COVID-19 that are available at more than 30 facilities across the state, and expediting the approval process for vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
Cases rise
MDH on Wednesday reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths caused by the disease across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily case rate was 4.68% statewide, with Allegany County at 11.1%, Garrett County at 15.53% and Washington County at 6.71%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 16.97 statewide, with Allegany County at 49.7 and second highest in the state, Garrett County at 36.44 and Washington County at 26.86.
Allegany and Garrett counties continue to have some of the lowest vaccination rates in Maryland.
“It is not surprising that counties with higher rates of vaccination also have lower rates of new COVID cases,” Brenda Caldwell, spokesperson for the Allegany County Health Department, said via press release. “The vaccines are doing what they were designed to do: limiting the spread of COVID and reducing illness severity.”
Weekly pediatric coronavirus cases surpassed 250,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to the most recent data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
“And while most pediatric cases are not severe, nearly 2,400 children were hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19 in the seven days ending Tuesday — more than ever before,” WaPo reported.
Also Wednesday, the CDC said a national ensemble predicts the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 6,900 to 18,000 new deaths likely reported in the week ending Oct. 2.
Nursing homes
Some local nursing homes were again on MDH’s weekly “Bottom 10” list for percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cumberland Healthcare Center was at 50%, Sterling Care at Frostburg Village at 52%, and Dennett Road Manor in Oakland at 53%.
Per new vaccination protocols that went into effect on Sept. 1, all nursing home staff are required to have their first or single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Nursing homes that fail to comply with the new vaccination protocols or do not report their vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties, and enforcement actions,” MDH said via press release.
State civil money penalties could range from $2,500 to $40,000, according to an Aug. 23 letter from MDH to nursing home administrators across the state.
“The failure of the licensed or certified nursing home staff to comply with this directive may result in referral of the individual to the appropriate licensing board or criminal and civil penalties,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Director of Media Relations Charlie Gischlar said via email.
Vaccinations, testing
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are held 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays on the ground floor of the ACHD main building, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered to people age 18 and older.
Following, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered for people age 12 and older.
No appointment is needed and anyone younger than 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Drive-thru testing is offered three days per week at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., Cumberland.
Testing clinics are held 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged to minimize wait times at the clinic.
Pre-registration is available at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Garrett County, call 301-334-7698 or visit garretthealth.org.
