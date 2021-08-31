CUMBERLAND — Garrett County has Maryland’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, and some of the state’s highest numbers of new infections, as well as deaths per population, attributed to the virus.
The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported the daily COVID-19 case rate was 5.05% statewide, with Garrett County at 10.82%, Washington County at 8.43% and Allegany County at 8.13%.
The Garrett County Health Department on Monday reported two recent county deaths linked to COVID-19, most likely its delta variant.
“These are the first deaths since April that are attributed to COVID-19 or its complications, bringing the county death total to 67 persons,” GCHD said via press release.
No additional information was available concerning the deaths.
“However, studies have shown that the delta variant is much more contagious and is impacting younger populations,” the release stated.
Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said that while the jurisdiction has had some cases among vaccinated people, the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated folks.
“We are currently witnessing a surge of cases and the best protection for our community is still vaccination and wearing a face mask when indoors,” he said via the release.
Vaccination takes between two and six weeks to reach full immunity protection.
“Health officials are recommending that persons who are currently not vaccinated be vaccinated as soon as possible,” the release stated.
“Community testing is the highest it has been since last January,” Stephens said. “Garrett County’s positivity rate has consistently been over 10%. This indicates that the virus is more prevalent in the community than reflected in our current case rate of 24.13 per 100,000.”
Allegany County had Maryland’s highest number of COVID-19 deaths per population, and was among the state’s jurisdictions with the lowest vaccination rates.
The Allegany County Health Department on Monday reported that the COVID-19 case rate was “more than double” the Maryland case rate.
“The COVID case rate in Allegany County is 42.4 cases per 100,000 population compared to the state of Maryland as a whole with 18.98 cases per 100,000 population,” ACHD said via press release.
“As of August 29, 42.3% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 61.5% of all Marylanders,” the release stated.
Bonuses
Garrett Regional Medical Center recently advertised in the Cumberland Times-News a $15,000 sign-on bonus, with a required three-year service commitment, for registered nurses.
“The hospital is offering the sign-on bonuses to nurses due to the current nursing staffing shortage and also in anticipation of a resurgence of COVID in the geography,” GRMC officials said via press release. “While the hospital hasn’t lost any staff at this time due to the mandatory vaccination requirement, the leadership team expects that there will be staff members that leave their positions as the deadline approaches.”
The community has a high level of hesitancy against the vaccine as demonstrated by having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, GRMC President and CEO Mark Boucot said via the release.
“We’re working to make sure the staff knows that the vaccine is safe,” he said.
The vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration prior to the hospital’s mandate.
“It’s a matter of public health,” Boucot said. “We’re in the middle of the greatest public health crisis in our life time.
“My concern is that the hospital can safely treat patients and that the hospital isn’t faced with the ethical dilemma of having a two-tiered staff, one that is vaccinated and one that is not,” he said. “It puts an undue burden on the vaccinated staff to take care of patients in a crisis like this.”
GRMC on Monday received a confirmation letter from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office “that the leadership at GRMC has interpreted the (state’s COVID-19 vaccination) mandate correctly and that testing in lieu of vaccinations is for bona fide religious and medical exemptions,” the hospital system said via the release.
Cases
MDH on Tuesday reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional hospitalizations and 10 more deaths across the state in the past 24 hours.
Covid Act Now, an independent nonprofit, provides COVID-19 data and analysis for communities across the U.S.
According to its website Tuesday, risk levels for the disease were “very high” in Allegany and Washington counties, and “high” in Garrett County.
Vaccinations
The ACHD holds free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered for people age 18 and older, and from 1 to 4 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine is offered for individuals age 12 and older.
No appointment is needed, and anyone younger than 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
As of Aug. 29, 42.3% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 61.5% of all Marylanders, ACHD reported.
GCHD has a vaccination clinic scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Grantsville office.
Additional clinics are scheduled Tuesdays at the Oakland office, and Fridays at the Grantsville office.
Call 301-334-7697 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Nursing homes
Some local nursing homes were again on MDH’s weekly “Bottom 10” list for percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dennett Road Manor in Oakland, and Sterling Care at Frostburg Village, were second lowest on the list each at 50%; Cumberland Healthcare Center was third at 52%; and Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was ninth at 59%.
Schools
Allegany County Public Schools officials on Tuesday said there is not a set number of COVID-19 cases that would close a school.
“If a school met the MDH definition of a school wide outbreak, then the ACHD and ACPS would meet to consider if it is necessary to close a school for a period of time,” ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email.
“The decision would be made collaboratively between ACHD and ACPS,” she said.
Cross said approximately 75 to 80% of the ACPS staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Information provided by ACHD indicates that Allegany County has 23.6% of children aged 12-17 fully vaccinated,” she said.
ACPS will report the number of students and staff positive for COVID-19, and people quarantined due to the virus, weekly beginning on Friday.
Testing
Due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Ida, the ACHD’s COVID-19 testing clinic at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club Picnic Grounds is canceled Wednesday. Testing will resume at the location Friday.
GCHD offers COVID-19 testing at its Oakland office Monday through Friday, unless otherwise announced. Call 301-334-7697 to schedule an appointment.
For more information, call 301-334-7698 or 301-895-3111.
