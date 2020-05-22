KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County's cases of COVID-19 held steady at 36 Friday after two more were confirmed on Thursday.
Of those, 23 people have recovered and 13 remain ill, according to information posted to the Mineral County Health Department Facebook page Friday afternoon.
The county has added 16 cases since May 10.
In a Thursday email, county Health Administrator A.Jay Root told the Times-News that the rise in cases over the last week could be attributed to different factors, one being an increase in testing.
"Additionally, as the governor's restrictions loosen, members of the community are out in larger numbers," Root wrote. "That could have a potential to increase numbers as well. This is why the health department would continue to promote hand washing, the use of hand sanitizer, wearing a face mask in public to protect yourself and others and practicing social distancing."
Cases confirmed over the last week were the result of both community and household transmission, Root said.
