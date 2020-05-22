KEYSER, W.Va. — Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mineral County on Thursday.
While the Mineral County Health Department didn't issue a standard press release informing the public of the new cases, total numbers posted to its Facebook account late Thursday afternoon showed the case count has climbed to 36. Of those, 21 people have recovered and 15 remain ill.
Replying by email prior to issuing those numbers, county health Administrator A.Jay Root told the Times-News that the rise in cases over the last week could be attributed to different factors.
The county has seen an increase in testing, Root wrote, which could partially account for the rise.
"Additionally, as the Governor's restrictions loosen, members of the community are out in larger numbers," Root wrote. "That could have a potential to increase numbers as well. This is why the health department would continue to promote handwashing, the use of hand sanitizer, wearing a face mask in public to protect yourself and others and practicing social distancing."
The cases confirmed over the last week were the result of both community and household transmission, Root said.
As of Friday morning, at least 1,616 residents had contracted COVID-19 and 71 died.
