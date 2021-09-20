KEYSER, W.Va. — Four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Mineral County since Friday, raising the local death toll to 100 residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Mineral County Health Department on Sept. 13 reported the county’s first COVID-related death since June, an 81-year-old man. Three more deaths were reported Wednesday, and on Friday, the agency reported the death of a 92-year-old woman.
On Monday, the department confirmed the deaths of three additional residents, men aged 41, 50 and 58. All three were hospitalized prior to their deaths, per a press release.
Amid the rising cases, Keyser officials announced Monday that City Council meetings will be closed to the public, and that masks will be required to enter City Hall, per health department recommendations.
Since Sept. 1, Mineral County has added almost 600 cases. On that date, the county reported 3,299 total cases, of which 266 were active. As of Monday, there were 3,892 total cases, and 452 were active.
The county’s infection rate was 93.05 per 100,000 and percent positivity 11.90%, according to state data.
Statewide, 46% of residents are fully vaccinated compared to 36.5% in Mineral County, or slightly more than 9,800 of the county’s almost 27,000 residents. Forty percent of county residents have received at least one dose.
Since vaccinations began in December 2020, per state data, 87 of 2,028 total COVID-19 cases have been so-called “breakthrough” cases, or occurring in vaccinated individuals. Of 45 deaths in that time, only two were vaccinated.
