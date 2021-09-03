CUMBERLAND — In 24 hours, another Allegany County resident died, and 64 others were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Allegany County Health Department on Friday reported the latest fatality, which brings the cumulative death count to 218 with 7,783 total cases of the virus to date in the jurisdiction.
“As of September 2, 42.5% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 62.0% of all Marylanders,” ACHD said via press release Friday.
Meanwhile, local cases of the disease continue to escalate.
The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the daily COVID-19 case rate at 4.89% statewide, with Allegany County at 9.33%, Garrett County at 15.45% and Washington County at 8.06%.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 20.06 statewide with Allegany County at 42.81, Garrett County at 33.97 and Washington County at 33.95.
MDH also reported 1,387 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths and 34 additional hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Covid Act Now, an independent nonprofit, provides COVID-19 data and analysis for communities across the U.S.
According to its website Friday, risk levels for the disease were “very high” in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
School system status
For the period of Aug. 25 through Sept. 2, Allegany County Public Schools “had 31 students absent from school during this time due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and 200 students were quarantined due to a close contact with a positive person,” the school system said via press release Friday. “This includes students who were identified as a close contact to an infected family member, a close contact on the school bus, and in extra-curricular activities.”
There were no classroom close contacts reported, the release stated, but “an additional 111 students were identified as having COVID-19 symptoms.”
ACPS had four staff members reported as positive for COVID-19.
“An additional four staff members were quarantined due to a close contact with a positive person, and eight staff members were identified as having COVID-19 symptoms,” the release stated.
The school system also “had two situations that met the definition of a cohort or classroom outbreak by the Maryland Department of Health,” it stated.
One was in an extracurricular organization at Allegany High School, and one was in a classroom at Braddock Middle School.
“In both of these cases, the definition of outbreak was met due to two individuals in the cohort testing positive for COVID-19,” it stated.
“There was no quarantining of students in the classroom because all students were masked and were at least three feet away from a positive case,” ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email and cited the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Between 75% and 80% of ACPS staff members are fully vaccinated, and as of Aug. 27, the health department reported that 23.6% of students age 12 to 17 in Allegany County were fully vaccinated, Cross said.
Vaccination rates, opportunities
Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties continue to fall below most Maryland jurisdictions for the proportion of population vaccinated against COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue every Wednesday on the ground floor of the ACHD main building, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland.
From 9 a.m. to noon the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered for people age 18 and older.
Following, from 1 to 4 p.m. the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered for people age 12 and older.
No appointment is needed.
Anyone under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For additional questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Garrett County, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 301-334-7698.
COVID-19 testing set
There will be no drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
ACHD announced that drive-thru testing will resume from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion, 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland.
Regular hours for the testing clinic are 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged to minimize wait times at the clinic.
Pre-registration can be done online anytime prior to arrival at the clinic by going to health.maryland.gov/allegany and clicking on the pre-registration link under “COVID-19 Information” on the right side of the page.
The Garrett County Health Department provides COVID-19 testing, for people with or without symptoms, in Oakland Mondays through Fridays
Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling 301-334-7697.
Mineral County, W.Va.
Covidactnow.org listed Mineral County, West Virginia at a “very high” COVID-19 risk level.
The Mineral County Health Department Facebook page Friday listed 252 active COVID-19 cases.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday reported the COVID-19 infection rate in Mineral County was 45.19, and the positivity rate was 8.64.
To learn more, call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965, or the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-887-4304.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.