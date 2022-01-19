OAKLAND — The opening of a new COVID-19 testing site at Garrett Regional Medical Center, assisted by the Maryland National Guard, has been postponed due to need for more space.
The site, at 69 Wolf Acres Drive, was set to open Jan. 20.
But GRMC delayed the opening "over concerns that the space allotted for the site would not be able to adequately handle the traffic that may result," Kimi-Scott McGreevy, Garrett Regional Medical Center’s assistant vice president of marketing and development, said via email Wednesday.
"GRMC is now working with the county to establish a testing site that is more centrally located and better able to handle large volumes of cars," she said. "Once that site is established and ready to provide testing, a public announcement will be made."
Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced that GRMC was among six new hospital-based COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland.
The new locations will be open seven days a week to help keep the state's already strained emergency rooms and hospitals from getting overrun with people trying to get a COVID-19 test, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.