CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31.
Testing is also available at that location 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
“We encourage all county residents to get tested before gathering with friends and family for the holidays,” Alison Robinson, clinic coordinator, said via press release from the Allegany County Health Department Monday. “For the public’s convenience, the testing clinic staff will be offering testing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at the usual times, even though the health department will be closed on those days.”
Appointments are also available for upcoming Moderna booster clinics at the fairgrounds.
For assistance registering for an appointment, county residents can call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999.
To register online:
For Dec. 22, visit https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/5161103992.
For Dec. 29 visit https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0511621369.
ACHD offers the following COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis every 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the fairgrounds:
First and second doses of Moderna vaccine (age 18 and older)
First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine (age 12 and older)
Booster doses of Pfizer vaccine (age 16 and older)
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
Currently, 48.7% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 69.9% of all Marylanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.