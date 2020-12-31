A new name was introduced in mid-February that initially seemed foreign and quickly changed lives.
“COVID-19” was the official label the World Health Organization gave the new coronavirus less than a year ago.
Globally, at that time, there were more than 45,000 documented cases of the disease, which had killed 1,116 people mostly in China’s Hubei province, home to the city of Wuhan and epicenter of the outbreak.
Today, COVID-19 continues to dominate news headlines around the world and here at home.
As of Dec. 23, the disease had taken the lives of roughly 323,000 Americans, 5,400 Marylanders, and 150 Allegany County residents.
Many events surrounding COVID-19 unfolded in the past year.
Maryland public schools closed March 16. Around that time, area colleges prepared to offer all credit courses remotely, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the state’s six casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to shut down, and said bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters statewide must close their doors at 5 p.m.
While COVID-19 slowly crept into our area, local cases of the virus would become the highest in the state.
“Allegany County is one of only three jurisdictions in Maryland without a reported COVID-19 case,” the Cumberland Times-News reported on March 23. “Garrett County cases grew to three today, and Washington County has two.”
Hogan announced a “stay-at-home” directive on March 30.
After being the last jurisdiction in Maryland to report a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Allegany County Health Department on April 1 announced positive test results for two residents.
The Maryland Department of Health on April 15 reported Allegany County lost its first resident when a patient at a Carroll County nursing home had died of the disease.
A few days later, Hogan issued an executive order that required Marylanders to wear masks or face coverings when inside any retail establishment, including grocery stores and pharmacies, or when riding any form of public transportation.
In mid-May, Maryland’s stay-at-home order was lifted and replaced by a “safer-at-home” public health advisory, Hogan announced.
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing began July 9 in Allegany County.
In early September, Hogan said all Maryland businesses could reopen.
By early November, Allegany County topped the list of Maryland jurisdictions for COVID-19 case rates.
On Nov. 11, a free state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Garrett and Allegany counties on Dec. 15 continued to lead the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate, as local health officials reported a surge of new cases and deaths.
Allegany County surpassed the 5,000 mark in cumulative COVID-19 cases with 88 people testing positive, according to the county health department on Dec. 21. Eight new deaths also were reported.
At that time, frontline medical staff at UPMC Western Maryland began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as about 500 doses arrived at the Cumberland hospital, officials said.
On Dec. 23, Allegany County topped Maryland’s seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 78.31, Garrett County was second highest at 76.71, Washington County was third at 75.38 and the statewide average was 37.89.
Washington County led the state’s daily COVID-19 positivity case rate at 14.64%, followed by Garrett County at 13.09%, Allegany County at 12.47%, and the statewide average was 7.36%.
Also on that day, Hogan talked of “vials of hope” as he marked the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes.
“This is a very hopeful and positive day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.