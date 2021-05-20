ANNAPOLIS — Beginning Tuesday, every Maryland resident that’s at least 18 years old and has gotten a COVID-19 vaccination in the state will be entered into a daily drawing to get $40,000, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The Maryland Lottery will randomly select and award the prize for 40 straight days through July 3.
On July 4, a final drawing will be held to award one vaccinated Marylander a grand prize of $400,000.
“So it's a total of $2 million in prize money for vaccinated Marylanders,” Hogan said.
Any state resident age 18 and older that's already been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Maryland at any time will also automatically be entered to win.
The sooner folks get a COVID-19 shot, “the more lottery drawings you will be eligible for,” he said.
All winners will be notified by the Maryland Department of Health, and prize monies will come from the Maryland Lottery's marketing fund.
“Promotions like this are just one more way that we're reinforcing the importance of getting every single Marylander we can vaccinated against COVID-19,” Hogan said.
