ANNAPOLIS — Maryland will institute new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for state employees that work in congregate settings, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The new policy will apply to employees of state departments including health, juvenile services, public safety and correctional services, and Veterans Affairs.
Employees in those congregate settings will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
If unable, they will be required to adhere to strict face covering requirements and submit to regular ongoing COVID-19 testing.
“So please, just get the damn vaccine,” Hogan said.
The protocols will take effect Sept. 1, by which date the employees will need to have received their first vaccine.
Anyone attempting to provide false proof of vaccination will be subject to disciplinary action.
