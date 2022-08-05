CUMBERLAND — Local appointments are available for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, the Allegany County Health Department announced Friday.
Unlike other COVID-19 vaccines on the market, Novavax is protein-based.
Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including hepatitis B and influenza, ACHD stated via press release.
In a 30,000-participant clinical trial, the two-dose Novavax vaccine was 90% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19.
“The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series, with the second dose given three weeks after the first,” ACHD stated. “Currently, Novavax is only authorized as a primary vaccination series and cannot be given as a booster vaccine in conjunction with any other COVID-19 vaccination series.”
Allegany County community level high
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update Thursday listed COVID-19 community levels as high in Allegany County, medium in Garrett County and low in Washington County.
“Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area,” the CDC website stated.
As of Tuesday, there were 13.8 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the CDC reported.
Additionally, 5% of Allegany County’s staffed inpatient, and 3.7% of intensive care unit, hospital beds were occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients.
State and local COVID-19 data
The Maryland Department of Health Friday reported 1,720 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths and 10 more hospitalizations across the state.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 26 statewide, 38.75 in Allegany County — the highest rate in Maryland, 19.69 in Garrett County and 19.2 in Washington County.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 12.97% statewide, 13.1% in Allegany County, 15.58% in Garrett County and 11.41% in Washington County.
Local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing is held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
ACHD on the first floor of its offices at 12501 Willowbrook Road offers COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesdays for ages 12 and older from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11.
Parents of children younger than 5 should contact their child’s pediatric office to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Pre-registration is preferred for both testing and vaccinations,” ACHD stated.
Information and registration links for health department COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics can be found at health.maryland.gov/allegany, and covidlink.maryland.gov.
“Testing, vaccinations and treatment for COVID-19 are also widely available through primary care providers, pharmacies, and other health care facilities,” ACHD stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.