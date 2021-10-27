CUMBERLAND — AHEC West is partnering with Pharmacare, the nursing program at Allegany College of Maryland and volunteers from Cumberland COVID Watch to host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic Tuesday afternoon on the downtown Cumberland Mall.
The event, to be held outside the AHEC West office on the Mechanic Street side of the mall, will begin at noon and continue until 4:30 p.m. The clinic will include all three COVID vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — as well as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster shots for those already vaccinated. Those receiving the booster must be six months out from their second Moderna/Pfizer shot and meet other qualifying factors. Those receiving the Johnson & Johnson booster must be two months out from receiving the first shot.
COVID-19 tests will also be available at no cost, thanks to the Del McCoury family, who purchased the tests.
The open-air clinic will feature tents and chairs for the 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine, as well as the 15-minute wait for COVID test results.
In addition, the flu vaccine will be available at no cost for anyone with Medicaid, Medicare or Maryland Physicians Care. Proof of insurance will be required.
The COVID vaccinations will be offered free of charge, however, those receiving the vaccine are asked to bring health insurance information for insurance billing. Insurance, though, is not required to receive the vaccination.
A photo ID and a vaccination card for anyone who has already received a first vaccination or for those receiving the booster shot should also be brought.
For more information, call AHEC West at 301-777-9150.
