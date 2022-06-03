CUMBERLAND — Allegany County’s COVID case rate is edging higher, nearly equal to the state average.
The county’s case rate is 29.42 per 100,000 people, according to a weekly report Friday from the Allegany County Health Department. The state average is 29.49. Officials said actual case rates may be higher, since unreported positive at-home tests are not reflected in official counts.
Data provided by the health department shows 145 new cases for the week ending Thursday. Two deaths were reported during the period for a cumulative total of 365.
The local positivity rate was 10.83% with the state average being 8.14.
Allegany County is now considered to be at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's medium community level for COVID-19 transmission.
For the seven-day period ending Thursday, the Allegany County Public School system reported 17 staff members and 27 students were positive for COVID-19.
The health department recommended that those at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about masking and other precautions. Public health officials also urge everyone to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if experiencing COVID symptoms.
Following a pause in testing and vaccination clinics due to other scheduled events at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, the health department will resume regular Wednesday COVID vaccinations for ages 12 and above at the fairgrounds on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 continue to be offered on Wednesday afternoons at the Allegany County Health Department (12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland) from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended for both the fairgrounds and health department COVID vaccination clinics and can be scheduled by going to the health department website at health.maryland.gov/allegany. For assistance registering for an appointment, call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999.
Drive-thru COVID testing also is offered at the fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is advised and can be done using the testing registration link at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
