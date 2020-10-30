CUMBERLAND — Cases of COVID-19 continued to spike across Western Maryland on Friday, with Allegany County reporting 46 new cases and Garrett adding slightly to its total and Frostburg State University officials elaborating on a Thursday decision to temporarily suspend in-person classes.
And statewide, as Maryland cases rose by 927 on Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order renewing the current COVID-19 state of emergency.
“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” Hogan said. “This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. I want to remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to avoid traveling to hotspots and continue following the public health guidelines. We cannot let our guard down, and we must remain vigilant.”
In a news release, FSU officials said results from its last 14-day run of university-administered testing showed a 5.64% positivity rate, and that between Tuesday and Wednesday the university health center added 12 active cases, bringing the university’s active case count to 32.
In comparison, Allegany County’s positivity rate was 4.38% Friday, Garrett’s was 5.55% and the state’s was 3.71%
Thursday evening, FSU announced it would pause all in-person classes and suspend access to athletic and exercise facilities until at least Wednesday.
“Obviously, students had hoped to be able to finish the Fall semester in person,” said Noah DeMichele, the university’s Student Government Association president. “However, this has been an incredibly stressful and unorthodox semester at FSU. Students have had to adjust to so many things, and the move back to online learning is another difficult transition students are being asked to make.”
Allegany County has reported 130 cases since Oct. 23 and nearly 300 cases this month.
“The rise countywide reflects both an increased number of cases at FSU as well as an increased number of cases in Allegany County as a whole,” a county health department spokesperson said Friday.
The new cases raise the county’s cumulative count to 795 and include “a male age 12 or under, five females and eight males in their teens, three females and six males in their 20s, two females and a male in their 30s, two females and a male in their 40s, two males in their 50s, five females and two males in their 60s, two females and four males in their 70s, and a female and male in their 80s.”
At least 21,090 Allegany County residents have been tested for the disease.
GARRETT COUNTY
The Garrett County Health Department reported seven new cases Friday, raising the county’s cumulative positive count to 167.
Health officials said the new positives included a boy under age 9; a male age 10-19; a female in her 20s; two men in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; and a man in his 50s.
