CUMBERLAND — Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise rapidly around the region Monday, with Allegany County recording 58 and Garrett 13 over the weekend.
Allegany County also reported its 215th virus-related death.
Health officials from both counties urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible — 41.4% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated, 47.4% of residents over 12 in Garrett County had at least one shot and 61% of Marylanders were fully vaccinated, according to county and state data.
Garrett County Health Department officials said vaccination, in many cases, eliminates the need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
“While we recommend that all persons who have been exposed to COVID-19 take precautions, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine as long as they are without symptoms,” said Health Officer Bob Stephens. “It is recommended that vaccinated exposed people be tested 3-5 days after exposure and continue to mask and take precautions for 14 days. This testing is recommended even if they have no symptoms. All others must quarantine for 14 days.”
According to state data, 7-day positivity rates Monday were 5.5% in Allegany, 7.10% in Garrett and 4.65% statewide.
In a statement Monday posted to social media, Garrett Regional Medical Center officials said they will again begin regularly posting the number of people at the facility hospitalized by COVID-19 as cases rise.
There were two people hospitalized Monday.
“Please help us keep these numbers down,” read the hospital statement. “We urge the community to please wear a mask and get vaccinated. We are at critical time to stop another spike in our region and cannot do it without your help.”
Free testing, vaccination
Drive-thru testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds is offered without an appointment Mondays from 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no testing this Friday, Aug. 20, however.
The Allegany County Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations every Wednesday on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered for people age 18 and older. From 1 to 4 p.m., the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for people age 12 and older. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
In Garrett County, testing is available at the health department by appointment Monday through Friday. Call 301-334-7697 to schedule.
Clinics are also held in Oakland each Tuesday at 1025 Memorial Drive and Friday in Grantsville at 28 Hershberger Lane. Both clinics runs from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available.
