KEYSER, W.Va. — COVID-19 case totals have climbed in Mineral County in recent weeks, according to state data and information shared Monday by the county health department.
The health department shifted from daily to weekly case updates in March, around the time that active case totals shrunk to single-digit figures. The active total remained low through April and into May, but began rising later in the month.
On May 4, Mineral County had three active cases, a combined 7,890 confirmed and probable cases and 156 deaths. Monday, per state data, the county had 37 active cases and 8,321 total confirmed and probable. To date, 159 residents have died from COVID-19 or its complications. The county has added 52 new cases in a week.
It’s “hard to say” whether cases will spike like they have in the past, Mineral County Health Administrator A. Jay Root said by email Monday, but he anticipated an “ebb and flow” moving forward.
Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that the state would scale back offering free community COVID-19 testing events, citing the availability of home testing options.
Root said the county health department will continue offering testing events through June.
“We have seen a drastic drop in participants for community testing events over the last several months,” Root said. “Interest is down and the increase in available home tests kits has also had a significant impact.”
Root said home test kits are available at the health department for those who qualify.
