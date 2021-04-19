KEYSER, W.Va. — Among spiking case numbers in Mineral County, the health department confirmed Monday a case of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant.
Department officials said the case had been identified through routine surveillance. The variant is more contagious, but studies suggest existing vaccines are effective in protecting against it.
By email Monday, health department Administrator A. Jay Root said he anticipates the presence of the variant will drive up case counts further. The county has added 146 cases since March 30, and 183 since March 16.
"These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19," Root wrote. "As a health official, I can't stress enough the importance of vaccinations."
The demand for vaccines has dipped in recent weeks, Root said. As of Monday morning, 6,531 county residents have been fully vaccinated, and 8,267 have received at least a first dose, per state data.
Current cases are the result of community spread and there hasn't been a "dramatic rise" in hospitalizations, Root said.
"Of course with schools going back full time, we will see some cases there," he wrote. "The bigger issue with re-entry is that the presence of a positive case produces several contacts. That has been the bigger issue."
The Hampshire County Health Department also announced last week that a case of the variant strain had been identified there. That patient's case was also confirmed through routine screening, officials said, and they were tested on March 13.
Mineral County confirmed two additional deaths from the virus last week, raising the death toll to 83, and has seen 2,663 cumulative cases, of which 89 were active Monday.
The county had a seven-day average infection rate Monday of 21.80 per 100,000 and the positivity rate was 6.54%.
