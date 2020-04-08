CUMBERLAND — A local couple hopes a photo of their newborn will bring a joyful moment to folks during an otherwise anxious time as COVID-19 spreads across Maryland.
Crystal Barnes was in a postpartum room at UPMC Western Maryland on Tuesday when she looked out the window and saw a rainbow.
"She wanted to try and get a picture of our newborn baby girl, so I grabbed my camera and this is the picture I got," said her husband, Devin Barnes, via email.
Like a perfect flower surrounded by a ray of sunshine, the picture shows little Maci Lynn Barnes, who was born Monday.
She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
"We are doing great," Devin Barnes said on Wednesday. "We are leaving from hospital today. Everything has been great considering COVID-19."
The couple graduated from high school in 2011.
"We both went to the (Center for Career & Technical Education) but her home school was Fort Hill and mine was Allegany," Devin Barnes said. "My wife and I have been together since 2009. We got together when we were 16 in high school."
They also have a son, Kylar Rylyn Barnes, who will be 3 years old on the 4th of July.
He was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, when the couple lived near Fort Campbell where Devin Barnes was stationed when he served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer.
"When I got out of the Army, we still lived right outside Fort Campbell for a few years and then we decided to moved back to Cumberland (in) May of 2018 to be close with family," Devin Barnes said.
The young family recently moved to a new house and plans to spend as much time there together as possible, and keep the baby home and quarantined to "stay safe from anything that could possibly happen," Devin Barnes said.
"Hopefully, this photo can brighten up what’s going on in the world right now with COVID-19," he said.
