Cumberland Fire Department meeting COVID-19 challenges

CUMBERLAND — Challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are many for the Cumberland Fire Department.
“We have entered into a challenging realm for health care professionals at all continuums of care,” Capt. Vince Pyle, who leads the emergency medical services operation of the department, said.
“The short- and long-term impacts are ever changing and presenting challenges to everyone involved,” Pyle said. “Our operations are continuing as normal, albeit with an increased vigilance regarding patient and personnel safety during our patient contacts.”
Use of appropriate personal protection equipment on a call is based upon screening done by dispatchers and evaluation of each case, Pyle said.
Pyle said up-to-date direction is being provided by the Maryland Institute of Emergency Systems Services, Regional Medical Director Dr. Janelle Martin and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Pyle said the flow of information between the agencies has allowed EMS providers “to all work from the same template and assist us in developing plans for the preparation and mitigation of the potential cases we are encountering.”
“Our personnel — to their credit — remain committed to provide the necessary and professional care to the citizens of Cumberland and the surrounding locale,” Pyle said. “This comes at a potential cost to both themselves and their families’ well being. We all have valid concerns for our health as well as our families. Each shift is challenging due to our call volumes and we are meeting the challenge.”
A possible COVID-19 response would initially be screened by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services dispatch with the utilization of a computer-aided dispatch, enabling the dispatcher to determine the potential for a COVID-19 patient.
Patient information is relayed to the responding crew and, upon arrival, first responders utilize the recommended state guidelines regarding distance, informational review and personal protective equipment.
Officials stress that procurement of the necessary personal protective equipment and sanitizers has been the greatest challenge facing emergency medical services. N95 and simple face masks for aerosol control are limited and gowns and disinfectant products are extremely limited.
Pyle said the community can help.
“Without their help and compliance with the orders of the state advisories, we are going to fight an intense, uphill battle which could tax the very limits of our ability to provide services in the region,” Pyle said.
