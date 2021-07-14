CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has its first case of the COVID-19 delta variant, a strain of the virus more transmissible than other variants.
County health officials said Wednesday the variant was discovered through routine screening of COVID-19 case specimens by the Maryland Public Health Laboratory.
“It comes as no surprise that the delta variant has been detected locally,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties.
The variant was first detected in India and has been in the United States since March. It is present in all 50 states and accounts for about 58% of new U.S. COVID cases. According to the World Health Organization, the variant has been identified in 111 countries and is expected to become globally dominant in the coming months.
“Please protect yourself, your family and your community by being vaccinated. If vaccination rates are high, transmission can be greatly reduced, and this is in the best interest of each of us,” Corder said.
According to the county health department, 40.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Statewide, 57.5% are fully vaccinated.
“The presence of the delta variant in Allegany County underscores the importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID,” Brenda Caldwell, a health department spokesperson, said.
The county reported three new cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 7,071, and a positivity rate of 2.22%. The state average positivity rate was 1.04%
Walk-in clinics
• July 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Allegany County Health Department’s Willowbrook Office Complex, Ground Floor, 12501 Willowbrook Road. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered for those 18 and older.
• July 21, 1 to 4 p.m., Allegany County Health Department’s Willowbrook Office Complex, Ground Floor, 12501 Willowbrook Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to anyone 12 or older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“The good news is that studies show that all three available vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — do provide protection against the delta variant and help to prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” Caldwell said.
