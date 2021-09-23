KEYSER, W.Va. — Declining case numbers in Mineral County are a good sign, but the end of the latest COVID-19 surge may still be weeks away, health Administrator A. Jay Root said Thursday.
During a phone interview, Root said the sharp drop in active cases this week — from 597 last Friday to 307 Thursday — was to be expected as individuals recover and come out of quarantine.
“Most people don’t realize that as quickly as (cases) come up, they are eventually going to come back off that quick,” Root said. “Basically what’s happening is those active cases are being moved to recovered.”
Health department staff are able to process cases a bit more quickly than they were last year, Root said, because of operational changes as well as having more people on hand to help. They endeavor “once a week, if not twice a week” to sort through the system and update it, Root said.
“If you go back a couple weeks ago, you’ll remember we were shooting up like crazy” in terms of new cases, Root said. “It’s been about two weeks, give or take, and once they’re released from quarantine, we’re able to take them off.”
Case investigation, Root said, is the department’s “number one priority” currently, but because of the volume of cases, much of that process is still handled by the state. However, Root noted, the state has been equally inundated with contact tracing requests, so that can also move slowly at times.
County health officials also recently received notification of more resident deaths, Root said, the reporting of which was hampered by delays in state processing. Root likened it to a situation that occurred in April, when the department received official state notification of six deaths that had occurred in December, January, February and March.
The more recent patients whose deaths were not immediately reported to the county died earlier in the spring and summer — one in May and two in June. Their deaths were initially reported directly to the state, Root said, and not to the county health department.
“If everything is in today and it gets certified through the state, we should be at 104 total for tomorrow,” Root said of the cumulative amount of deaths.
Additional deaths are expected, Root said, adding that hospitalizations will not be as quick to decline as active cases.
“I know that all the hospitals in the area are still seeing very high numbers as far as their caseloads,” Root said, noting that while all the patients might not be there for COVID-19, nonetheless, “they’re pretty stretched at this point, and I’m hoping that that starts to ease up for them as well. They need to be able to be there to help take care of our communities.”
Compared to the spike in cases last winter, Root said, Mineral County has had fewer deaths during the most recent surge, but more people have been hospitalized.
Root urged residents to act with caution, stating that measures like masking and social distancing should be treated as necessary “for quite some time.” While cases may be declining, he said, the county’s infection rate remains high. As of Thursday, the county’s infection rate was 68.06 per 100,000 and percent positivity 10.19%.
“Without a new variant coming through, the trend looks like by November, hopefully, we’ll start to be back to where we were earlier this summer,” Root said.
