CUMBERLAND — While the Maryland Health Department continues to update its list of state-run COVID-19 testing locations, Allegany and Garrett counties as of Monday were still not included.
However, free COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms of the disease will soon be available in Garrett County.
The Garrett County Health Department on Monday said drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held at Northern Middle School, 371 Pride Parkway in Accident, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
A second testing opportunity will be held at the Mountain Laurel Medical Center, 1027 Memorial Drive in Oakland, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17.
“This is not an antibody test that may identify a previous (COVID-19) infection," the health department stated in a press release.
Testing, via nasopharyngeal swab that may detect a current COVID-19 infection, will be done while people sit in their cars.
Folks that test positive for the disease will be notified by phone, while negative results will be mailed.
GCHD anticipates test results will take three to four days.
“These clinics are for persons who do not have symptoms,” GCHD said. “Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their doctor to be tested at the hospital outpatient laboratory or other clinical laboratory. Persons that are interested in an antibody test for COVID-19 should also contact their health care provider.”
For more, call 301-334-7770 or 301-895-3111.
The Allegany County Health Department on Monday did not respond when asked by the Cumberland Times-News whether it planned any similar type of testing for the virus.
ACHD’s Facebook page late Monday afternoon did not show any updates since Friday, at which time there were 188 known cases of COVID-19.
According to the GCHD website, as of Sunday, 10 residents have tested positive for the disease.
The state health department on Monday reported 64,603 cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 297 new cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.
