ANNAPOLIS — Changes are being made to accommodate a surge in unemployment claims, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robertson said at a press conference on Friday.
"We are encouraging people to file their claims at off hours," she said. "Since the beginning of March, over 95% of all new unemployment insurance claims have been filed online successfully and without issue."
The state will expand capacity of its online system to give more claimants the option of filing online rather than by phone.
"As improvements are made to our system, instructions will be posted on our website at mdunemployment.com," Robertson said.
As COVID-19 continues to have a dramatic impact on federal, state, and local government revenues, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Friday said the state predicts potential revenue loss of up to $2.8 billion for the fiscal year 2020.
That number represents a 50% decrease in revenues over the next 90 days and up to a 15% reduction in revenues for the fiscal year which ends on July 1.
In response, Gov. Larry Hogan instituted a budget freeze “on all state spending across all state government agencies.”
Exceptions are COVID-19-related expenses and payroll necessary to support our employees.
The Maryland Department of Budget and Management will also determine options and make recommendations for budget cuts required in all state agencies, the governor said.
Testing, Easter Bunny and primary
Maryland is also aggressively working to acquire more COVID-19 testing kits from the federal government and private sector companies around the globe, Hogan said.
The state is also one of the first in the country to receive a decontamination unit made by an Ohio-based company.
“Today we are also launching COVID Connect, a new registry for Marylanders who have recovered from COVID-19,” Hogan said.
“We have invested $2 million in a joint partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies and Johns Hopkins to fund groundbreaking research into the potential therapeutic uses of COVID-19 convalescent plasma from recovered patients, which has the potential to save thousands of lives,” he said. “The registry will also serve as a community platform to share experiences and lend support to others who are coping with the recovery process. We will also provide opportunities for these recovered patients to learn about potential research and clinical study opportunities which may contribute to scientific progress in the treatment of COVID-19 through vaccine testing or medication trials.”
To become part of the new registry, recovered coronavirus patients can visit health.maryland.gov/COVIDconnect.
The June 2 primary will be conducted through mail-in ballots.
“We understand that there are a small number of exceptions, including individuals without a fixed address and voters with special needs,” Hogan said. “We want to stress that in these rare cases where people must vote in person, significant social distancing practices must be implemented by the state and local election board officials.”
Hogan also proclaimed the Easter Bunny as an essential worker in Maryland.
“He therefore will be able to proceed with his hopping across the state delivering Easter baskets to Maryland children,” the governor said.
Local companies close, reopen
Hogan last month ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close.
Last week after a visit from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, American Woodmark, which makes cabinets, voluntarily shut down its U.S. Route 220 facility only to reopen it a short time later after an opinion from the governor's office.
Within days, roughly 1,700 people signed a petition that asked Hogan to close the plant because workers said they feared getting COVID-19 and spreading it to others.
Soon after, Hogan gave local health departments across the state the power to close businesses that don’t comply with laws to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing.
Hunter Douglas closed its Cumberland plant on Wednesday “while we discussed the facility’s operating authorization status with the applicable authorities,” the company via Magrino Public Relations firm said in a statement the Cumberland Times-News obtained.
While some Hunter Douglas employees were allowed to work from home, the facility reopened for production workers the following day after the “situation was resolved,” the company stated.
“To-date we have implemented substantial measures designed to ensure the wellness of our employees,” the company state. “We follow all COVID-related safety recommendations from health authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization. The steps we have taken include: (1) extensive social distancing measures, both in work stations and common areas, (2) increasing the extent and frequency of cleaning and disinfecting—especially in “high touch” areas, (3) regularly communicating wellness and safety tips, (4) severely restricting visitors, and (5) providing clear directives to employees to stay home if they have a fever or any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have come into close contact with people who have such symptoms or who have tested positively. We are also providing masks for all employees to use while they are at work.”
Local health departments and compliance
The Garrett County Health Department via press release said it contacted local businesses with guidance on how to protect their employees and customers.
Letters were emailed and hand delivered to businesses, which remain open under the essential business classification according to Hogan's executive order.
“Many retail establishments are doing a great job of protecting their customers and employees,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via the release. “However, there are some who are not following guidance and providing for social distancing and we hope this letter will help take care of that problem.”
The retail businesses were required to comply with social distancing guidance by the time they opened for business on April 10.
"Non-retail businesses, such as manufacturers and shipping establishments, also received letters this week about protecting their employees through similar social distancing and disinfection measures," the release stated. "Since their letters were delivered later in the week, their deadline for compliance is Monday, April 13."
Complaints about unsafe practices at any business will be investigated by GCHD and if a facility is determined to be unsafe it will receive an order issued by the health officer for immediate compliance along with a re-inspection notice.
"Repeated safety violations may result in an order to close all or part of the facility for the duration of the emergency or until measures are corrected," the release stated.
How many companies has the Allegany County Health Department investigated regarding safeguards against the spread of COVID-19? What is the result? Will the public be notified of such actions and situations that impact the community?
The Cumberland Times-News multiple times has asked for details from ACHD officials. As of Friday afternoon, there was no response.
Meanwhile, Allegany County on Friday saw its 12th case of COVID-19, a female teenager that did not require hospitalization.
Four cases of the disease were reported in Garrett County and five in Hampshire County, West Virginia.
And COVID-19 cases across Maryland rose to 6,968 with 171 deaths.
