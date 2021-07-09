CUMBERLAND — As the community begins to move past the impact of the global pandemic, more folks are seeking medical care.
While that’s a good thing, it’s also leading to crowded emergency departments across the country.
What many people might not realize, however, is that in certain circumstances, they could save time and possibly money by visiting an urgent care facility rather than heading to the hospital.
The key to get the right medical treatment lies in understanding the difference between services offered at an urgent care versus an emergency department, UPMC Western Maryland Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. Rameen Shafiei — a 2002 Allegany High School graduate, said.
“Our urgent cares are actually capable of performing X-rays … just like we would in the emergency department,” he said.
Shafiei completed his residency at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia, and attended medical school at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
He has been with UPMC Western Maryland since 2016, and was named director of emergency medicine in 2019.
The urgent care facilities are also equipped to treat minor afflictions including allergic reactions, insect and animal bites, back and abdominal pain that’s mild or moderate, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, mild shortness of breath in patients with asthma, small lacerations that may need stitches, and broken bones as long as there’s no exposed bone or heavy bleeding, Shafiei said.
“Even if you’re concerned you may have caught COVID-19, we are able to perform testing at the urgent care and now we are even actually able to perform vaccination for COVID-19 at the urgent care,” he said.
The hospital system has urgent care facilities in Cumberland, Frostburg and McHenry.
All are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and staffed with a physician assistant or nurse practitioner that are overseen by emergency medical services officials at the hospital, Shafiei said.
“These facilities are all open and capable of treating a lot of the minor ailments and illnesses that most people seek health care for throughout the year,” he said.
People with more serious ailments, including heavy bleeding, high fever, loss of consciousness or poisoning, should go to the hospital emergency department, Shafiei said.
“Or if they have any type of significant pain — chest pain, abdominal pain that’s severe, severe head injury or headache that’s unlike something they normally would experience, and then of course difficulty breathing … these are all reasons to obviously call an ambulance, call 911, or if you’re close get right into the emergency department to see us,” he said.
The emergency department typically sees 100 to 140 patients in a 24-hour period.
Between 70% and 90% of those folks lack life-threatening illness, and might wait a couple of hours before they are seen by a medical provider, Shafiei said.
“Wait times at urgent cares are usually much quicker,” he said.
Additionally, the cost of an emergency room visit for a patient as well as hospital system tends to be much higher than a trip to an urgent care facility, Shafiei said.
“An urgent care visit tends to involve a lower co-pay or sometimes no co-pay,” he said.
An evaluation from an urgent care provider is also billed at a lower rate than one from an emergency room provider, Shafiei said.
“I’m thinking that with enough outreach to the community and with enough education we’ll start to see a divergence there where patients know which place to pick,” he said.
