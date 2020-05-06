Cumberland farmers' market offers fresh opportunity and produce

Alexandria Breeding talks about the types of produce that her farm produces at the farmers' market on the downtown mall in 2019. The Allegany County Farmers Market on the downtown Cumberland mall is set to open for the season May 7.

CUMBERLAND — When the farmers market opens on the downtown mall Thursday, vendors and patrons will be required to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The Cumberland Police Department conferred with the Governor’s Office and the Allegany County Health Department as well as reviewing guidance documents distributed by the Maryland Department of Agriculture and have issued the following guidelines:

• Vendors and employees must wear a face covering.

• Patrons must wear a face covering.

• All people are to stay at least 6 feet apart. If selecting food and paying requires people to be closer, face coverings will help provide protection.

• No booth is to have more than 10 people present, including staff and patrons.

• No one is to touch food that they are not purchasing.

• Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be present.

• Booths with areas touched by the public should be cleaned frequently.

• Employees should not work if they are sick.

• Shoppers should not attend if they are sick. 

