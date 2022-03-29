CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday amended an existing emergency COVID-19 vaccination use authorization.
The agency approved a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people 50 years of age and older at least four months after their first booster dose.
Additionally, a second booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least (four) months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine,” the FDA stated in a news release.
“These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise,” according to the release.
A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 18 years and older “with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise,” the release stated.
“The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose with either of these vaccines outweigh their known and potential risks in these populations,” the release stated.
Evidence considered for authorization of a second booster dose following primary vaccination and first booster dose included safety and immune response information provided to the agency as well as additional information on effectiveness submitted by the companies, the release stated.
“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said via the release.
“Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” he said.
“Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19,” Marks said. “So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”
The second booster is expected to become available immediately after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides who should get it.
Booster guidance for J&J recipients
Citing federal data released Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the nearly 17 million Americans who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine “are less protected against serious illness and hospitalizations” than those who got the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
The latest data suggest Johnson & Johnson recipients “should get a booster” with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, “and even consider a second” booster for the greatest protection, the newspaper reported.
“The data come from a (CDC) report that analyzed the results of mix-and-match vaccine-and-booster combinations during a four-month period when the highly transmissible omicron variant was dominant.”
Maryland plans for second boosters
Andy Owen, Maryland Department of Health deputy director for media relations, said the state is actively planning for the availability of second boosters to eligible Marylanders based on the latest federal guidance and information.
“There continue to be hundreds of vaccination sites across the state where both primary and booster shots are available,” he said via email Tuesday.
“At this time, the majority of the COVID-19 vaccine doses in Maryland are held by providers in their own inventories,” Owen said. “Vaccine providers have the responsibility to directly order and use the vaccine doses that they receive from the federal government.”
For months, providers have been able to directly order and manage their vaccine supply from the federal government.
“Providers that have extra doses can offer them for transfer to other providers through our PROPS Portal, a statewide inventory management system,” Owen said.
Doses to be available locally
Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties, said there is adequate local supply of vaccine for people interested in a second booster.
“For those who are interested in getting a second booster, doses are available at a variety of sites around the community including health department clinics,” she said via email Tuesday. “It is the exact same formulation as the Moderna or Pfizer doses/boosters currently being administered.”
In the past, the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made recommendations on vaccine schedules and doses, “but we have yet to hear from them about this new FDA authorization,” Corder said.
“Local health departments will continue to follow CDC recommendations,” she said.
In Allegany County, booster doses are offered Wednesdays at the local fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. in Cumberland.
In Garrett County, health department clinics are held Thursdays in Oakland and Fridays in Grantsville.
“After CDC approval, if people are unsure whether they should get a second booster, we encourage them to speak to their provider for more individualized guidance,” Corder said. “ACHD and GCHD will also assist people as needed if they have no medical home.”
Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said maintaining adequate supply of the vaccines will not be a problem.
MDH “has assured us that they will be able to resupply us as we use our inventory,” he said via email Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.