CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials said Tuesday that two more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.
In a news release, the health department identified the patients as a school-aged male child who is recovering at home and a male in his 20s who has not required hospitalization.
The health department continues to urge residents to stay at home except to go out for essential supplies, prescriptions and medical appointments. If you must go out, maintain social distancing and cover your nose and mouth with a face covering. For information on how to make a DIY face covering, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf.
